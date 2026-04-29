AnswerForce wins RIA Contractor's Choice Award for third year straight

The live answering platform for residential service providers has again been rated a top option for property restoration professionals

PORTLAND, Ore., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AnswerForce, a 24/7 live answering platform for the home services industry, has been honored by the Restoration Industry Association (RIA) for the third consecutive year. The platform has now been honored with the RIA Contractor's Choice Award in 2024, 2025, and 2026, cementing its stature as a trusted partner for property restoration experts.

AnswerForce has been honored by the Restoration Industry Association (RIA) for the third consecutive year.

A recognized RIA partner, AnswerForce received the award at the 2026 International Restoration Convention and Industry Expo, held April 27-29 in Savannah, Georgia. With a history dating back 80 years, the annual convention is the premier event for professionals in the restoration and remediation space.

The Contractor's Choice Awards recognize innovative products and services that empower restoration professionals to better serve their clients. Winners are selected through a voting process by restoration industry professionals.

"This award underscores how AnswerForce has always prioritized human connection, which is essential to the restoration industry," said Shanna Ross, Senior Account Executive for AnswerForce. "When homeowners have experienced a catastrophic loss, they want to talk with a real human who can empathize with them, not an automated system. That's exactly the service we provide to restoration professionals, allowing them to serve their clientele with compassion and understanding."

AnswerForce provides restoration service providers, along with other service-based businesses, with a combination of robust technology and human operators, allowing them to capture leads and field inquiries around the clock.

For more information about AnswerForce, visit answerforce.com/partners/ria.

About AnswerForce

AnswerForce provides 24/7 answering solutions for home service businesses. Their blend of advanced technology and live human operators ensures after-hours responsiveness, lead capture, and superior customer service standards. AnswerForce also provides clients with bilingual answering services, live chat, virtual receptionists, and more. For more information about AnswerForce, visit answerforce.com.

SOURCE AnswerForce