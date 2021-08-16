Answering Legal Featured in Legal Tech Publishing's Latest Buyer's Guide

NESCONSET, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Answering Legal, a 24/7 phone answering service exclusively for the legal community, announced its participation in a new buyer's guide from Legal Tech Publishing, which focuses on virtual receptionist, chat and text messaging and CRM solutions. The guide is produced in partnership with Above The Law and spotlights innovative legal technology products and services.

Legal Tech Publishing continues the tradition established by its predecessor, Lex Tech Review, in publishing the highly recognized annual Buyers Guide series. The eBook, curated by Editor-in-Chief Brett Burney and Co-Founder Chelsey Lambert, provides law firms with a collection of product reviews and supporting articles to aid in their legal technology selection process.

"Since 2013, our service has been hard at work fielding calls for growing law practices and helping make sure that attorneys never miss the chance to connect with new clients," said Answering Legal CEO Brooke Shatles. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share our company with the audiences of Legal Tech Publishing and Above The Law and hopefully aid even more law firms in their efforts to better communicate with prospective and existing clients. We are particularly excited to connect with a group of forward-thinking lawyers, who recognize that adopting new technologies and services is crucial to the success of their firm in the highly competitive digital age."

This guide was released as part of Above The Law's "Legal Technology Non-Event", which provides an online meeting place for tech-curious lawyers that don't enjoy attending conferences. In this latest non-event, Answering Legal shares the stage with Filevine, Lawmatics and Moxtra.

About Answering Legal

Answering Legal provides a professional, highly trained answering service for any sized law firm. Founded in 2013, the company is one of the few to exclusively work with the legal community and has experience working with firms in just about every field of law. Providing call handling, message taking, legal intake and appointment scheduling services, the company has generated thousands in ROI for its clients.

About Legal Tech Publishing

Legal Tech Publishing (LPT), the publishing division of Legal Tech Media Group, offers a variety of options for targeting prospects through educational marketing and advertising to lawyers and legal professionals. Since 2017, LTM has grown the subscriber base by providing quality educational content in the form of eBooks, product reviews, webinars, case studies, and whitepapers. Content is distributed and promoted via LTMG's portfolio of websites, bar associations nationwide, as well as other media outlets. Editions of the Legal Technology Buyers Guide series have become known as a 'shopper's handbook' for legal professionals, influencers, and IT decision-makers.

