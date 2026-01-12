MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of B2B buyers abandon traditional search for AI-generated answers, AnswerManiac.ai officially launches today to solve a new digital crisis: "AI Invisibility."

AnswerManiac.ai Launches to Fix AI Invisibility With 90-Day AI Visibility Guarantee

Recent industry analyses reveal that organic click-through rates drop by roughly 61% and paid traffic by 68% when Google's AI Overviews appear, even when brands still rank on page one. AnswerManiac.ai enters the market as a specialist Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) agency with a bold financial bet: if it cannot secure new, documented appearances in AI answers for a client within 90 days, it refunds 100% of fees.

While traditional SEO agencies focus on ranking "blue links", AnswerManiac.ai is built for the post-Google era. Backed by more than 1,000 verified AI citations generated for its own internal portfolio brands, the Miami-based firm helps B2B SaaS and tech companies become the explicit recommendation when buyers ask AI, "Who should I use?".

The Crisis: The "AI Visibility Gap" The collapse of traditional search traffic has created a critical vulnerability for B2B brands. Emerging studies and buyer surveys indicate that a majority of buyers now use AI tools to research vendors. Yet, many market leaders are completely absent from these AI results.

Because Large Language Models (LLMs) rely on authority signals and consensus rather than keyword density alone, established brands are often bypassed in favor of competitors that AI deems "safer" answers.

"For growth-stage B2B companies, the question is no longer 'Are we ranking?'—it's 'Does AI even know we exist?'" said Andrew Swiler, Founder and CEO of AnswerManiac.ai. "With organic traffic dropping over 60% in the wake of AI Overviews, if your brand doesn't show up when buyers ask AI for recommendations, you are leaking pipeline every day. If AI can't name you, you're already losing the deal. We built AnswerManiac.ai to sell one thing: guaranteed visibility, not vague SEO promises."

How It Works: A Specialist Layer for LLMs AnswerManiac.ai does not replace a company's marketing team; it acts as a specialist layer that plugs into existing content and SEO to make it intelligible to machines. The agency uses a three-pillar methodology designed specifically for LLMs:

Authority Mapping: Enriched Knowledge Graph and entity data setup so AI systems correctly understand the brand's identity, offerings, and category .

Citation Assets: Data-dense content clusters—such as playbooks and comparison pages—structured explicitly for LLM extraction, ensuring models like Perplexity and ChatGPT can easily quote the brand.

Validation Signals: Targeted third-party mentions and reviews that demonstrate "consensus," proving to AI systems that the brand is the safe recommendation.

The 90-Day Pilot To prove the efficacy of this new discipline, the agency is now accepting clients into a 90-Day Pilot. The terms are simple: if the client sees zero new citations or appearances across tracked AI questions in 90 days, AnswerManiac.ai refunds the full investment.

"Most agencies are still optimizing for 2020 SEO," Swiler added. "We're building for 2026—where topical authority matters more than keywords, and AI decides what gets seen."

Free AI Visibility Audit Starting today, brands can request a Free AI Visibility Audit at AnswerManiac.ai. In minutes, the report reveals a brand's "AI Visibility Score," identifies which competitors are being recommended instead, and highlights revenue-leaking gaps across Perplexity, ChatGPT, Claude, and Google AI Overviews.

About AnswerManiac.ai

Based in Miami, AnswerManiac.ai is an AI SEO agency specializing in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO). The company helps B2B tech and SaaS brands turn their content into authority signals that AI engines trust, cite, and recommend. It has already generated more than 1,000 verified AI citations for its own portfolio brands.

