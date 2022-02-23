AnswerNet Completes Acquisition of Quality Contact Solutions

AnswerNet has acquired Quality Contact Solutions (QCS) and its subsidiary QCS At Home. Tweet this

QCS specializes in telemarketing call center solutions that achieve sales results for its clients. Their areas of expertise include B2B and B2C Outbound Marketing, TCPA Call Center Consulting, and Outsourced Telemarketing Quality Assurance. Their experience covers a wide variety of industries for clients whose brands are world-renowned.

"We are very excited to welcome the QCS team to the AnswerNet family," said Gary Pudles, AnswerNet's President and CEO. "As one of the most respected providers of call center services in the United States, QCS offers additional telemarketing, BPO and compliance expertise and bandwidth that our clients can take advantage of immediately. In addition, the experience the QCS team adds will benefit the AnswerNet organization."

"I am proud of the Quality Contact Solutions team and what we have built in the last 15 years." added Angela Garfinkel, the former owner of QCS. "With more than 1500 employees and 30+ call center locations, the combined resources of the AnswerNet companies and Quality Contact Solutions will give the QCS clients access to more services and operational efficiencies."

The QCS acquisition complements the other brands included in the AnswerNet family of companies, which include Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) ( callcenterservices.com ), Telemarketing ( telemarketing.com ), Education ( AnswerNetEducationServices.com ), Nonprofit ( FineLineSolutions.com ), Answering Services ( answeringservicesus.com ), Appointment Setting ( appointmentsettingpros.com ), and Third-Party Verification ( tpv.com ).

About Quality Contact Solutions

Quality Contact Solutions is a PCI Certified Level 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 Call Center that provides call center solutions created to achieve sales results.

About AnswerNet

Headquartered in Willow Grove, PA, AnswerNet is a full-service provider of inbound, outbound, automated, and BPO call center services. Founded in 1998, the company now has 31 sites with more than 1,200 full-time employees across the U.S. and Canada. Along with BPO, other specialty divisions include Agriculture, Nonprofit, Education, Appointment Setting, Energy, and Third-Party Verification.

For more information, contact:

Chris Grothe

Vice President of Operations

712.975.6007

[email protected]

SOURCE AnswerNet Network companies