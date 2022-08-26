Answers to Your Top Questions About Contact Lenses

Lens.com answers the most common questions about contact lenses.

Are contact lenses better than glasses?

Many patients swear by their soft contact lenses, while others stick to their eyeglasses. They both have their pros and cons.

Contact lenses come with many perks that make them superior to eyeglasses. They conform to the curvature of your eye, providing a wider field of view and causing less obstruction and distortion in your vision. Contact lenses are ideal for playing sports and exercising as they don't get in the way of your body's movements. They typically aren't affected by weather conditions or won't fog up in cold weather.

One overlooked perk of contact lenses is that you can change your eye color. You can ask your eye doctor to prescribe colored contact lenses in various colors.

Contact lenses are not a good choice for anyone who cannot maintain the proper hygiene schedule to keep their eyes safe. They are also not a good choice for anyone who may frequently fall asleep while wearing contact lenses or may be prone to forgetting about them.

Frames are a great way to show off your personality and style. Eyewear is considered an important fashion statement for many. One overlooked advantage of eyeglasses is that they offer protection from wind and dust. Photochromic lenses, sometimes called transition lenses, can adjust to changes in brightness, shielding your eyes from the sun.

Eyeglasses are better suited for anyone who has extremely dry or sensitive eyes, and they're often less expensive than contact lenses. You could keep a pair of eyewear frames for several years and change the prescription as needed.

On the other hand, eyeglasses are not a good choice for anyone who suffers from frequent headaches, and some frames may put too much pressure on the face and ears, triggering headaches or soreness.

Can you wear contact lenses every day?

Contact lenses are safe for everyday use for most wearers and are so safe that infants could wear them. But there are exceptions. Some medications may cause dry eye or be incompatible with your prescription, for example, some allergy eye drops. Some people prefer to take a break from contact lenses from time to time, and they may stop wearing them for several days to weeks at a time. In most instances, this is not necessary. But if you are experiencing discomfort, you may want to try it and see if your contacts might be the cause.

If you experience new or worsening eye redness or irritation, this could be a sign of an infection, like pink eye. When in doubt, removing your contact lenses and seeking treatment from a medical professional is best.

Always follow your eye care professional's recommendations related to your wearing schedule. If you have concerns, contact them to get their professional opinion.

Can you shower with contact lenses in your eyes?

Avoid water while wearing contact lenses and remove them before swimming or showering. Never rinse or store your contacts and water. Water is not a sterile solution and contains tiny microbes that can cause an infection. If your contact lenses accidentally come into contact with water, throw them away or disinfect them thoroughly before reinserting them in your eye.

Can you sleep with contact lenses in your eyes?

Without a proper prescription, it is unsafe to sleep with contact lenses in your eyes. Some contact lenses are designed to be safely left in your eyes overnight. Ask your eye care professional if you are a good candidate for overnight contact lenses.

If your eye doctor has not given you a prescription to sleep with your contact lenses overnight, you could risk your eye health. Your cornea needs regular access to oxygen to maintain health. Oxygen flow is reduced when your eyes are closed, and the flow is even further reduced when you wear contact lenses. In addition, not removing your lenses and cleaning them causes a buildup of proteins and bacteria, which can increase your risk of infection.

If you accidentally sleep in your contact lenses, remove them as soon as possible. You may consider giving your eyes a chance to heal by leaving your contacts out for a few days. Make sure to thoroughly clean and store your contact lenses. Or discard them and start with a fresh pair.

Can I throw away my eyeglasses if I have contact lenses now?

Even when you have contact lenses that you're happy with, it's a good idea to hang on to those eyeglasses as a backup. If your eyes get irritated or you get an eye infection, you won't be able to wear your contact lenses for several days to weeks to allow your eyes time to heal. Eyeglasses are also convenient when you're at home sick. No one wants to get up and put on their contact lenses to turn around a couple of hours later and take them out again for a nap. Eyeglasses are also convenient for camping trips or travel in general. You may also want to keep your eyeglasses to change up your look from time to time.

Why can I feel my contact lenses when I blink?

For new contact lens wearers, you may have more sensitivity to your contact lenses. But once you've gotten used to your lenses, you shouldn't feel them most of the time. But if you can feel your lenses when you blink, or they seem to be shifting around, this means your lenses are too loose on your eye. Revisit your eye care professional for a revaluation of your contact lens fit.

It's also possible that your eyes are dry. You may want to try hydrating drops or cleaning them.

Another common cause is that your contact lens is inside out. Sometimes it's pretty easy to insert your lens backward. It takes practice to tell the difference between the right way and the wrong way.

Is it possible to put my contact lenses inside out?

An easy way to tell the difference between the right way out and inside out is the "taco" test. Take your contact lens between your index finger and thumb and squeeze them together. If the edges appear to meet or point upwards to form a taco shape, you have your contact lens correct. But if the edges appear to fold or flare out, your lens is inside out.

If your contact lens still doesn't feel right, it's possible there is a tear or a missing piece of your contact lens. Or perhaps another defect with the lens. Look closely at your contact lenses to see if they are damaged. You may also want to try cleaning them and starting over. When in doubt, start with a new lens.

How long does it take to get used to contact lenses?

For new contact lens wearers, there is an adjustment period to get used to wearing the lenses. It may seem odd inserting and taking out your contact lenses, but don't worry, you'll get better over time. Having a contact lens sitting on your cornea will also take time to get used to. New wearers typically report that it takes about two weeks of wear to feel comfortable.

If you feel there's an issue with your contact lenses, you should contact your eye care professional for their advice. Always follow your doctor's recommendations.

