AnswersNow Expands Autism Tele-ABA Therapy To Help Individuals and Families Nationwide

AnswersNow recently closed a Seed Round of $1.8M lead by American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact and CIT with participation from Kapor Capital, Trolley Ventures, and K-Street Capital. Funds from the round are being used to fuel expansion plans, hire world class clinical talent to guide the efficacy of the services being delivered and guide marketing strategy to raise awareness of AnswersNow virtual ABA services.

"While there are millions of children and adults in the U.S. with an autism spectrum disorder, only a fraction of those individuals has access to high quality care, as they are limited by geography, time, and resources," said Dr. Joy Ippolito, Social Impact Investment Director, American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact. "AnswersNow has built a teletherapy platform that breaks down these barriers while also deeply focusing on supporting equitable care for all kids. I am proud to help support this amazing company in its efforts to bring evidence-based ABA therapy to scale," Ippolito continued.

"We are excited to lead this investment in AnswersNow and look forward to working with Jeff and his team as they expand beyond Commonwealth of Virginia," said Alex Euler, Investment Director, CIT GAP Funds. "AnswersNow will improve access to ABA therapy for families in need - particularly important in the age of Covid-19 which has created significant constraints with respect to the availability of providers."

AnswersNow tele-ABA therapy is covered by many insurance providers in Virginia and, with this expansion, will soon be offering insurance-covered services in more than five states including Florida, Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania and California. Self-pay Individuals, nationwide, may also choose AnswersNow for tele-ABA therapy.

About AnswersNow

Founded in 2017 by Jeff Beck, LCSW, and Adam Dreyfus, BCBA, AnswersNow is the nation's leading telehealth provider with video service designed for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) autism therapy. AnswersNow is on a mission to provide a quality, wait-free solution to the growing need for ABA therapy. We do this by supporting families in their natural environments and providing them with the knowledge and guidance to build their child's communication, social, play, life and academic skills. For more information visit GetAnswersNow.com

