Ansys Accelerates 5G, High-Performance Computing And Artificial Intelligence Design

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of Ansys® RaptorH™, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) will empower engineers to accelerate and improve 5G, three-dimensional integrated circuit (3D-IC) and radio-frequency integrated circuit design workflows for innovations like smart devices, antenna arrays and data storage systems. RaptorH fuses the fidelity of Ansys' flagship HFSS with the speed and high-capacity architecture of RaptorX — enabling designers to reduce chip size, lower power consumption, decrease production cost and minimize time-to-market.

From high-performance systems-on-chip for 5G mobile devices and network infrastructure to the radio-frequency transceivers that enable autonomous vehicles and the industrial Internet of Things, circuit design is heavily impacted by electromagnetics. Ansys RaptorH will empower customers to overcome unwanted interference that often leads to lengthy design cycles, increased risk, higher costs and sub-optimal performance.

The highly-integrated analysis solution of Ansys RaptorH enables designers to simulate electromagnetic phenomena on advanced nanometer silicon designs across multi-chip 3D-ICs, silicon interposers and advanced packaging — resulting in shorter design cycles and improved reliability and integrity.

"Companies designing the next-generation of electronics face mounting time-to-market pressure as they try to solve incredibly complex design challenges within error-prone and expensive workflows," said John Lee, vice president and general manager, Ansys. "By combining the world-class engines of Ansys HFSS and Ansys RaptorX into a single analysis solution, Ansys will provide an immediate solution for efficiently addressing electromagnetic effects across multiple high-speed and high-performance applications. As the global leader in electromagnetics, Ansys is proud to build upon our heritage with the launch of Ansys RaptorH."

