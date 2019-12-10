ANSYS Accelerates Electronic Product Design And Signoff For Global Custom ASIC Leader

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Unichip Corp. (GUC), the global custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) leader, has adopted ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) to support its unmatched combination of advanced technology, low-power and embedded CPU design capabilities.

Providing advanced ASIC services that meet the needs of today's innovative technology enterprises requires a fast introduction, timely resolution to customer problems and successful signoff. GUC selected ANSYS® RedHawk-SC™ to support the significant needs of its customers by effectively executing designs with more than one billion device instances and completing the full-chip systems-on-chip (SoC) power integrity and reliability signoff in less than two days.

ANSYS RedHawk-SC is built on ANSYS® SeaScape™ — the world's first custom-designed, big data architecture for electronic system design and simulation. ANSYS SeaScape features big data architecture for electronic system design and simulation and provides elastic compute scalability to enable rapid design iteration, increased scenario coverage and greater accuracy for full-chip SoC signoff for advanced nodes. ANSYS RedHawk-SC's actionable analytics provide designers with key insights to prioritize design fixes and enable easy viewing and querying of large design databases in minutes for faster debugging. Efficient hardware utilization makes the platform ideally suited for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and datacenter applications.

"GUC is committed to providing world-class custom ASICs to help elevate prospective systems and integrated circuit (IC) companies' market-leading positions," said Louis Lin, senior vice president, GUC. "As IC manufacturing processes become more complex, there are more elements to simulate and compute during chip design and verification to ensure reliability and minimize power loss. ANSYS helps us minimize this complexity, speed our time to market and reduce development costs. Our partnership with ANSYS has been a cornerstone in helping our clients succeed in the IC market."

"As a custom ASIC leader, GUC requires cutting-edge solutions for fast and accurate results," said John Lee, vice president and general manager, semiconductor business unit at ANSYS. "RedHawk-SC meets the market's unique needs for addressing multiphysics challenges — we are seeing an influx of customers deploying RedHawk-SC for the most complex product and design signoff."

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries

ANSS-C

Contact Media Mary Kate Joyce



724.820.4368



marykate.joyce@ansys.com







Investors Annette N. Arribas, IRC



724.820.3700



annette.arribas@ansys.com







SOURCE ANSYS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ansys.com

