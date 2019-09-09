ANSYS And Autodesk Collaborate To Spur Innovation For The Automotive Industry

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering simulation leader ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) and design and manufacturing software provider Autodesk, Inc. today announced a collaboration to help automotive companies combine visual design review and regulatory compliance validation in a connected workflow. The alliance will connect Autodesk's automotive 3D visualization and virtual prototyping software with ANSYS' physics-based lighting simulation solutions, enabling automakers to complement hyper-realistic visualizations of vehicle interiors and exteriors with highly accurate lighting simulation.

Automotive companies around the world are facing unprecedented challenges as they develop next-generation vehicles. Automakers are tackling customer demand for more personalized solutions; grappling with disruptive technologies and new manufacturing methods; and must keep pace with a fast-changing regulatory environment — all of which requires the industry to innovate more rapidly and cost-effectively and with less environmental impact. As automakers adapt their design and manufacturing processes to keep pace, ecosystem partners must seamlessly connect to support related business solutions.

The ANSYS-Autodesk workflow uses ANSYS lighting simulation together with Autodesk VRED to bring physically accurate interior and exterior lighting simulation to the design studio, empowering designers to preserve original design intent while enhancing design, visualization and simulation workflows.

"We are excited to collaborate with Autodesk to bring automakers our gold-standard lighting simulation," said Eric Bantegnie, vice president and general manager, systems business unit at ANSYS. "This collaboration represents a win-win scenario for both companies — but more importantly, for our joint customers who are looking to rapidly take advantage of industry megatrends like next-generation autonomous driving and electrification."

"VRED is the leading-edge, industry-standard 3D visualization and digital decision-making tool in the automotive design studio," said Thomas Heermann, senior director for automotive products at Autodesk. "With the ANSYS collaboration, we can offer an integrated workflow — merging physics-based simulated optical ray files with complex and dynamic lighting scenarios directly into VRED. The collaboration allows designers to make decisions digitally and earlier in the design process, enabling greater agility as new products are developed."

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries

