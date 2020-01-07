ANSYS and Blackberry Collaborate to Support Next-Generation Automobiles

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) are joining forces to support BlackBerry QNX's industry-leading real-time operating system (RTOS) for connected and autonomous vehicles. As part of ANSYS' ongoing commitment to fostering an open ecosystem that supports RTOS leaders across industries, the collaboration will empower automotive manufacturers to increase safety and reliability, reduce development cost and shorten time-to-market for next-generation automobiles and autonomous systems.

BlackBerry QNX and ANSYS are enabling OEMs to minimize risk by combining ANSYS SCADE's® embedded software development environment with the QNX Neutrino® operating system, both certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D level — the automotive industry's most stringent safety standard and highest level of certification.

As the next generation of vehicles becomes more connected, automated and autonomous, they also become more complex and vulnerable to cyber-attacks. In addition to design and engineering challenges, manufacturers also face unprecedented levels of safety certifications. OEMs must balance connectivity, AUTOSAR compliance and versatility with safety and security.

"The electronic automotive architecture is quickly evolving from being hardware-driven to software-defined and with our software embedded in more than 150 million vehicles on the road today, BlackBerry QNX is perfectly positioned to address the evolution," said Grant Courville, Vice President, Products and Strategy at BlackBerry QNX. "Through our work with ANSYS, we can significantly enhance our support of the biggest OEM and Tier 1 brands in the automotive industry and support them throughout all design steps — from functional application design up to on-target integration."

"We are committed to an open ecosystem that supports customers around the world with best-in-breed technology, solutions and collaborations," said Eric Bantegnie, Vice President and General Manager, Systems Business Unit at ANSYS. "By integrating our industry-leading embedded software design environment for critical applications with BlackBerry's proven QNX RTOS, ANSYS remains the frontrunner in the industry. This technical alliance is an important milestone for our overall ANSYS Autonomy solutions that span embedded software development, systems design, cybersecurity threat and functional safety analysis, autonomous systems, physical and driving simulation, and AI-based embedded software validation."

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries.

