Ansys and NVIDIA Pioneer Next Era of Computer-Aided Engineering
18 Mar, 2024, 18:00 ET
Expanded collaboration will drive the future of simulation powered by accelerated computing and generative AI
PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to develop next-generation simulation solutions powered by accelerated computing and generative AI. The expanded collaboration will fuse cutting-edge technologies to advance 6G technologies, supercharge Ansys solvers via NVIDIA GPUs, integrate NVIDIA AI into Ansys software offerings, develop physics-based digital twins, and customize large language models (LLMs) developed with NVIDIA AI foundry services.
Ansys recently joined the AOUSD to strengthen data interoperability and deliver enhanced graphics and visual rendering to its portfolio. Ansys has already connected Ansys AVxcelerate Autonomy™ to NVIDIA DRIVE Sim powered by the NVIDIA Omniverse platform, and plans to investigate additional integrations across the portfolio, including Ansys STK™, Ansys LS-DYNA™, Ansys Fluent™, and Ansys Perceive EM. This seamless interoperability will empower users to tackle a wide range of challenges, from factory-level to planetary-level simulations.
In addition to Omniverse integrations, the collaboration will prioritize advancements in four areas:
"We are excited to extend our collaboration with NVIDIA to enable a new frontier of generative AI and accelerated computing," said Ajei Gopal, president and CEO at Ansys. "Within the dynamic realm of NVIDIA Omniverse, our visionary customers can propel innovation, bridging virtual and physical realities to shape tomorrow's technologies and help solve the most pressing engineering challenges of our time."
"Everything manufactured will have digital twins — and the world's designers and engineers in heavy industry markets rely on Ansys as their simulation engine," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "We're collaborating with Ansys to bring accelerated computing and generative AI to these massive workloads, and to extend Ansys' leading physics simulation tools with NVIDIA Omniverse digitalization technologies."
/ About Ansys
Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™
When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.
Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
