ANSYS and SAP Partner to Unveil Insights from Rich Data Across Engineering and Operations Value Chains

Organizations can reap tremendous benefits by harnessing the massive amounts of data created during simulation and from data gathered by sensors on assets. By linking those diverse data sets, engineers can gain valuable insights into product behavior to improve future development and spur innovation. Additionally, they can develop hybrid models that fuse machine learning with deep physics simulation models to accurately predict how an asset can fail after it is deployed.

Connecting these insights to core business processes and to other asset management solutions from SAP — including SAP Enterprise Asset Management, SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management, SAP Predictive Maintenance and Service and SAP Asset Intelligence Network — represents a significant leap forward in SAP's digital twin strategy.

Enterprises can benefit by the real-time insights driven by tracking how assets are designed, built and operated throughout the product lifecycle. SAP Predictive Engineering Insights enabled by ANSYS replaces time-based maintenance of industrial assets with predictive and prescriptive maintenance. This cloud-based industrial Internet of Things solution delivers accurate insights using a combination of real-time and predictive engineering analyses and ANSYS Twin Builder for building, validating and deploying digital twins.

"The merger of the physical and digital worlds is disrupting the way that products are manufactured, brought to market and operated," said Eric Bantegnie, vice president and general manager, ANSYS. "By harnessing the insights produced by digital twins, our customers will be well positioned to leverage that disruption and leapfrog the competition. SAP Predictive Engineering Insights enabled by ANSYS will help to fuel their innovation," he added.

SAP Predictive Engineering Insights enabled by ANSYS develops an asset's digital twin to simulate its behavior under various environments and stresses, so as to predict problems before they arise. It relies on information from physical sensors and physics-based analysis based on ANSYS simulation models to produce results in 3D visualization.

"The synthesis of the digital and physical asset will enable companies to capture value throughout the entire product lifecycle," said Hala Zeine, president for Digital Supply Chain and Manufacturing, SAP. "This solution will help equipment operators and service providers to predict and improve asset performance and reliability with engineering insights. A digital twin that ties together engineering models, manufacturing details and operational insights including financial information is unique in the industry."

To see a demonstration of SAP Predictive Engineering Insights enabled by ANSYS, as well as of SAP's broader asset management portfolio, please visit the exhibition area at the SAPPHIRE NOW conference.

SAPPHIRE NOW, June 5-7, 2018, Orlando, Florida, USA

SAPPHIRE NOW offers customers, partners and prospects even more opportunities to engage with peers, participants and thought leaders around the globe.

About ANSYS Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in Pervasive Engineering Simulation. We help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS employs thousands of professionals, many of whom are expert M.S. and Ph.D.-level engineers in finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics, electronics, semiconductors, embedded software and design optimization. Headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., ANSYS has more than 75 strategic sales locations throughout the world with a network of channel partners in 40+ countries. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 388,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

