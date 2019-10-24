ANSYS and Simulation Process Integration and Design Optimization Leader Dynardo Sign Definitive Acquisition Agreement

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS), the global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dynardo, a leading provider of simulation process integration and design optimization (PIDO) technology. The acquisition will give ANSYS customers access to a full suite of process integration and robust design tools – empowering users to identify optimal product designs faster and more economically.

Companies are under pressure to develop next-generation products as developments in autonomous vehicles, electrification and 5G continue to advance – increasing design complexity and cost. To meet these demands while still bringing groundbreaking products to market, companies are turning to PIDO technologies that are open and vendor neutral – giving them greater access to more tool choices. The integration of Dynardo's tools with ANSYS Minerva's simulation data, processes and knowledge management solutions will further enable customers to integrate and manage critical simulation and optimization results.

Headquartered in Weimar, Germany, Dynardo has more than 60 employees, with locations in Austria and the United States. An existing ANSYS partner, Dynardo develops leading-edge algorithms for optimization, uncertainty quantification, robustness, scenario variation, sensitivity analysis, simulation workflow building and data mining. Its product portfolio includes optiSLang, a leading software platform for process integration and multidisciplinary optimization. Dynardo products are successfully deployed by worldwide customers such as Bosch, ZF, Shell, Lufthansa, Infineon and ArianeGroup across industries ranging from automotive, aerospace, energy and consumer electronics.

"Design space exploration and optimization is key for organizations looking to reduce development time and accelerate the evaluation of optimal product design alternatives for cost and performance," said Navin Budhiraja, vice president and general manager of cloud and platform at ANSYS. "This acquisition will accelerate ANSYS' pervasive simulation vision, advance our industry-leading platform and will enable our customers to leverage an open ecosystem approach to connect simulation and optimization throughout their product lifecycle processes."

"We are thrilled to become part of the ANSYS family and look forward to enabling a broader set of customers to capitalize on the benefits of enterprise simulation management and to automate simulation and optimization activities across solution areas like autonomous systems, electrification, digital twins and simulation-driven data science," said Johannes Will, managing director and co-founder of Dynardo. "With digitization initiatives increasingly taking hold in virtually every major industry ANSYS serves, we see exciting opportunities and look forward to helping establish simulation-based design optimization workflows as the standardized process for customers worldwide."

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019. It is not expected to have material impact on ANSYS' consolidated financial statements in either 2019 or 2020.

