Ansys and Synopsys Announce Agreement with Keysight Technologies for Sale of Ansys PowerArtist

Ansys PowerArtist is a comprehensive register-transfer-level (RTL) design-for-power platform used for early-stage power analysis and reduction of semiconductor designs, across a wide range of end industry applications.

The tool will complement and broaden Keysight's existing design engineering software portfolio.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including review by regulatory authorities, and the closing of Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys, which is currently pending regulatory approvals and expected to close in the first half of 2025.

PITTSBURGH and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) and Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced that Ansys has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its PowerArtist™ business to Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a global leader in design and simulation software for semiconductors, electronics and high-performance systems. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including review by regulatory authorities, and the closing of Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys, which is pending regulatory approvals and expected to close in the first half of 2025. Ansys and Synopsys determined that the sale of PowerArtist was necessary to obtain regulatory approval for Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys.

PowerArtist is a comprehensive RTL design-for-power platform used by semiconductor companies for early-stage power analysis, profiling and reduction. Compared to traditional gate-level methodologies, PowerArtist provides rapid turnaround on multimillion instance designs — enabling power-related design decisions at an earlier stage of the design process.

"We are proud of the role PowerArtist has played to advance low power innovation across semiconductor design applications," said John Lee, vice president and general manager, electronics semiconductor and optics business unit at Ansys. "PowerArtist will continue to flourish as part of Keysight's portfolio as a leading, independent RTL power product agnostic of vendor-specific design implementation flows."

Keysight is a major supplier to semiconductor and electronics companies worldwide. Its planned acquisition of the PowerArtist business furthers its strategy to expand its position in the high-performance system design and simulation software sector.

"Our acquisition of the RTL design-for-power solution from Ansys will further expand our portfolio of design engineering software solutions," said Niels Faché, vice president and general manager, Keysight Design Engineering Software. "We look forward to strengthening our offering in digital systems and welcoming the PowerArtist team to Keysight."

The sale of PowerArtist is not material to Ansys' financials, and terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The parties are committed to having a seamless transition for the Ansys PowerArtist team, customers and partners. During the interim period until the transaction closes, Ansys will continue to offer Ansys PowerArtist as part of its product line, and is committed to providing the same high-quality service its customers have come to expect.

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

/ About Synopsys

Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

