ANSYS Announces Indian Institute of Technology Bombay PhD Fellowship Program

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will accelerate groundbreaking research across healthcare and conservation industries through a newly launched PhD fellowship program funded by ANSYS.

Over five years, ANSYS will fund PhD fellowships to accelerate healthcare, environmental sustainability, conservation of resources and technology research with an underlying social impact.

"ANSYS is supporting the next generation of inventors to sustain continuous growth and innovation in the healthcare and conservation sectors," said Rafiq Somani, area vice president - India and South Asia Pacific, ANSYS. "Through this PhD fellowship program, we will provide students from IIT Bombay the resources they need to innovate and deliver cutting-edge advancements to India and the rest of the world."

"IIT Bombay has made serious efforts towards the promotion of research and innovation among our faculty and students," said Prof. Suhas Joshi, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Bombay. "Over the years, IIT Bombay has transformed from an undergraduate teaching institution to one of the leading research universities in the world. We are happy to collaborate with ANSYS to sponsor PhD fellows over the course of five years. We hope to pave the way for future collaborations between large corporations and educational institutes."

About IIT Bombay:

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, the second IIT to be set up in 1958, is recognized worldwide as a leader in the field of engineering education and research. The Institute was granted the status of 'Institution of Eminence' by the Ministry of Human Resources Development on July 9, 2018. It is reputed for the quality of its faculty and the outstanding caliber of students graduating from its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The Institute has 14 academic departments, 31 centres, two schools and five Interdisciplinary programmes. Over the last five decades, more than 55,000 engineers and scientists have graduated from the Institute. It is served by more than 643 faculty members considered not only amongst the best within the country, but are also highly recognized in the world for achievements in the field of education and research. The Institute is recognized as one of the top centres of academic excellence in the country. Over the years, there has been dynamic and rapid progress at IIT Bombay in both academic and research activities, with a parallel improvement in facilities and infrastructure to match with the best institutions in the world.

