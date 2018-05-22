ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS), the global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, has been awarded a 2018 Confirmit ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Award in the Voice of the Customer and Overall Business Impact categories. This honor demonstrates ANSYS' exceptional commitment and unique approach to delivering value to customers.

Confirmit's ACE Awards program was established in 2005 in order to honor their clients' dedication and distinct contribution to achieving universal customer excellence. As a recipient of a Confirmit ACE Award, ANSYS has demonstrated unprecedented application of its Voice of the Customer program and its continuous drive to improve business by listening to and adjusting according to the customers. ANSYS earned the Confirmit ACE Award based on its Customer Satisfaction Program and Customer Feedback System.

"ANSYS is proud to earn a 2018 Confirmit ACE Award as it reinforces our dedication to putting the customer first," said Renee Demay, vice president, worldwide customer excellence at ANSYS. "Every ANSYS employee is committed to superior customer service and exceeding our customers' evolving expectations. Customer service is at the heart of everything we do—our customers' success is our success."

"We are delighted to honor ANSYS with a 2018 Confirmit ACE Award as they have proven time and again their prowess in the Customer Experience field," said Ken Østreng, president and CEO of Confirmit. "Their exemplary customer program demonstrates an innovative approach to understanding their audience, as well as a profound commitment to improving their business based on what they have heard from their clientele."

About Confirmit ACE Awards

The ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Awards program was established in 2005 to recognize outstanding achievement in customer excellence. Receiving a Confirmit ACE Award is a distinct honor that demonstrates both rigorous application of customer experience processes and outstanding performance as measured by those processes. All Confirmit customers are eligible for Confirmit ACE Awards for their company, business units, or segments of a business. To be eligible for a 2018 Confirmit ACE Award, organizations must have conducted one or more Voice of the Customer surveys between January 1 and December 31, 2017. Qualifying performance is determined by a combination of customer satisfaction mean scores and top-box rating percentages maintained during at least a 6-month period during the eligibility period. For more information on awards criteria, visit www.confirmit.com/ace-awards.

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in Pervasive Engineering Simulation. We help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS employs thousands of professionals, many of whom are expert M.S. and Ph.D.-level engineers in finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics, electronics, semiconductors, embedded software and design optimization. Headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., ANSYS has more than 75 strategic sales locations throughout the world with a network of channel partners in 40+ countries. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, Salvador, and Tokyo.



Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Airways, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, KeepFactor, Morehead Associates, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, SSI, Sony Mobile Communications, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

