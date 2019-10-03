ANSYS Boosts Support For On-Premise Simulation Through Improved Elastic Licensing

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The improved Elastic Licensing solution from ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) reduces complexity and increases flexibility for customers by now supporting on-premise use and internet-based usage monitoring.

Predicting when engineers will need access to more software and hardware resources is a significant business challenge. ANSYS Elastic Licensing enables flexibility when additional resources are needed for a limited period or on an occasional basis. The improved ANSYS Elastic Licensing solution optimizes both software and high performance computing (HPC) utilization by providing flexible, usage-based access to the world's broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software.

ANSYS Elastic Licensing can be used as a stand-alone option or it can be combined with other existing licenses to meet fluctuating demands. ANSYS Elastic Units (AEUs) are purchased in predetermined packages, offer simultaneous access across the ANSYS portfolio and are completely internet managed, removing the need for a local license manager and associated maintenance costs.

"ANSYS Elastic Licensing maximizes efficiency by providing our team with the flexibility to access specialized software analyses they could not previously access," said Shin Bumsik, digital transformation manager at LSIS. "Managers can achieve cost optimization through operational efficiency by adding ANSYS Elastic Units to their licensing mix. We were able to speed up R&D by providing our users with the right products at the right time, on-premise or on the cloud. We have validated efficiency with three years of ANSYS Elastic Units utilization and look forward to maximizing continuous efficiency."

ANSYS collaborated with Flexera to develop the software licensing technology for ANSYS Elastic Licensing.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with ANSYS and to implement this innovative business model powered by Flexera software," said Brent Pietrzak, senior vice president and general manager, supplier business at Flexera. "ANSYS Elastic Licensing orchestrates cloud and on-premise applications through a centralized, internet-based monetization service — greatly reducing complexity for ANSYS customers. We are excited to introduce this game-changing solution to digital monetization."

"From fluids and structures to electromagnetics and HPC-enabled multiphysics, the ANSYS usage-based licensing model offers flexible access across the engineering simulation software landscape. We're providing software and licensing solutions to meet any combination of customer needs," said Giovanni Petrone, lead product manager at ANSYS. "With ANSYS Elastic Licensing, businesses have the freedom to get more software, more computational power or even more hardware during peak times or when that important project is due — whether they are running on-premise or on the cloud."

To learn more, please visit: ansys.com/elastic-licensing.

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries

