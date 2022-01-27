Ansys Boosts Wistron Corporation's 5G Cellphone Antenna Development

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Wistron Corporation adopted Ansys software to automate analysis of its 5G cell phone antenna applications

Ansys HFSS delivers high-fidelity results in antenna performance verification while significantly shortening design cycles

Wistron Corporation, a smart handheld device manufacturer, is using Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) simulation software to automate 5G cellular antenna power density analysis and optimize signal coverage. Ansys HFSS enables Wistron Corporation to simulate and measure antenna performance faster than more expensive, low-yield, instrument-driven alternatives. With Ansys, Wistron Corporation realizes a significant savings in both time and costs.

While the market for 5G phone technology is growing, the measurement and analysis of 5G antenna design remains difficult due to the complexity of the 5G cellular beam configuration required. Using traditional test instruments to ensure signal coverage of the device meets the specific FCC requirements needed for release can take months. Wistron Corporation turned to Ansys to reduce simulation in real time—cutting time to market and costs.

Wistron Corporation is using Ansys simulation solutions to optimize antenna performance with HFSS-encrypted modules provided by module manufacturers. With Ansys, Wistron can more reliably tune the location and orientation of the modules to achieve the correct power density and optimize the signal coverage needed for FCC-compliant performance.

"Ansys HFSS provides high-fidelity results needed for antenna performance verification, while massively speeding up the 5G cellphone design cycle," said Howard Liu, vice president of vertical business group at Wistron. "Replacing our traditional measurement tools with simulation helps us to produce 5G phones with greater efficiency and reinforces customers' competitive advantages in the market. We look forward to expanding our use of Ansys products to more projects in the future."

Ansys HFSS is a 3D electromagnetic (EM) simulation software for designing and simulating high-frequency electronic products. HFSS offers a novel solution for predictively accurate and reliable analysis of antenna arrays used in a number of 5G applications, from automotive radar sensors to satellite communications.

"The complexities of 5G technologies are growing as more and more advancements are realized in this emerging market," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "As a result, OEMS and ODMs like Wistron Corporation are challenged to work through numerous product testing validations and certifications. The Ansys HFSS simulation suite provides a comprehensive set of solvers needed to address diverse electromagnetic problems in 5G antenna technology that can significantly decrease time to market and meet the real-time demands of consumers."

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

