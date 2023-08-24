Ansys CFO to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), announced today that Nicole Anasenes, chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance, will participate in a moderated discussion at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and archive replay of the event will be available at: https://investors.ansys.com/events-presentations/events

/ Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made live and on the webcast are as of the date of the moderated discussion and Ansys does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or on the archived webcast. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about Ansys's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by Ansys with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Ansys's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

