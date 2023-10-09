Ansys Earns Two Best Workplaces in Europe Awards

Best Workplaces in Europe recognizes exceptional employee satisfaction and company reliability while Newsweek's Top 100 UK's Most Loved Workplaces celebrates respect and appreciation

Key Highlights 

  • Ansys ranked 25 in the Multinational category on Great Place to Work's list of Best Workplaces in Europe
  • Ansys also ranked 24 in Newsweek's Top 100 UK'S Most Loved Workplaces

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) was recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Europe and one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in the UK. Ansys was ranked 25 in the Multinational category of Best Workplaces in Europe and 24 in Newsweek's Top 100 UK's Most Loved Workplaces. The awards were based on employee-reported responses and rankings around topics like emotional fulfillment and employee engagement, respectively.

Ansys ranked in two 2023 European workplace awards

"Our ONE Ansys culture of belonging, support, and alignment of values represents the collaborative relationships among employees at all levels," said Kathleen Weslock, vice president of human resources at Ansys. "Around the globe, our employees are enthusiastic about their work and know they are making a positive impact on each other and the world. Our mission, powering innovation that drives human advancement, is our north star for everything we do. The recognition by both Newsweek and Best Places to Work underscores this collective achievement." 

Best Places to Work in Europe

To be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Europe, a company must first rank very highly among other companies of the same size in their own country. Then, the highest-ranking companies of every size in each country are ranked in a single European list. Of the 3,350 participating companies — small, medium, large and multinational — only 150 Best Workplaces in Europe have been selected.

More than 2.6 million European employees were asked to describe how they felt about their work environment. They ranked their employer on statements ranging from 'This is a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work' to 'I feel I receive a fair share of the profits my company makes'.

Newsweek's Top 100 UK's Most Loved Workplaces

The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000.

The key areas included in the analysis are based on how well companies demonstrate the areas within the Spark Model as defined by BPI including Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. Employee sentiments and emotions indicating how engaged employees are, how positive they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization's success were analyzed to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.

About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–G

Contacts


Media             

Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected] 


Investors         

Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected] 

SOURCE Ansys

