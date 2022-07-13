Ansys Enables High-Bandwidth Design for Programmable Chips at Achronix

Achronix adopted Ansys' multiphysics simulation solutions to develop and signoff on its latest field programmable gate array (FPGA)

Achronix leveraged Ansys' semiconductor simulation software to safeguard its latest chip design with thermal reliability and power integrity of intellectual property (IP) blocks and more

Ansys' multiphysics simulation portfolio provides comprehensive solutions and verification for complex semiconductor designs with high capacity and scalability

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (Achronix), a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA IP), leveraged Ansys' (NASDAQ: ANSS) multiphysics simulation to successfully signoff on its latest FPGA, the Speedster®7t AC7t1500 FPGA. Using Ansys, Achronix safeguarded the thermal reliability and power integrity of its latest programmable chip, which uses advanced 7 nanometer (nm) silicon technology. This technology delivers high-bandwidth performance for demanding processing workloads, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and networking infrastructure.

Achronix leveraged Ansys’ multiphysics simulation to successfully signoff on its latest field programmable gate array (FPGA), the Speedster®7t AC7t1500 FPGA. (Image credit: Achronix)

Due to the amount of power packed into each high-performing chip, temperature control and sensitivity are essential to successful design. To ensure product performance and safety, Achronix used Ansys® RedHawk™ and Ansys® Totem™ to verify the power integrity and thermal reliability of the chip's IP blocks, while employing Ansys® Pathfinder™ to analyze electrostatic discharge (ESD) circuits.

"Advancing to 7nm silicon process technology improves our device performance but also increases our need for multiphysics verification," said Chris Pelosi, vice president of hardware engineering at Achronix. "As such, we rely on the fidelity and high capacity of the Ansys platform to provide us with access to a wide range of power, thermal, and reliability signoff checks for our Speedster7t AC7t1500 FPGA. We continue to trust Ansys' solutions for additional projects, including our Speedcore embedded FPGA IP development."

Ansys RedHawk, Totem, and Pathfinder are built on the Ansys® SeaScape™ big data analytics platform for electronic system design, which includes cloud execution on thousands of central processing unit (CPU) cores. This cloud-native architecture, coupled with CPU power, enables ultra-large, full-chip power analyses with high capacity and scalability.

"Developing the most advanced and sophisticated semiconductors requires the most advanced and sophisticated tools to accurately predict complex high-speed electronic and thermal effects," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the semiconductor, electronics, and optics business unit at Ansys. "Ansys' broad multiphysics simulation portfolio, combined with our cloud-native platforms and optimization tools, consistently helps our customers enhance the design and performance of the most leading-edge semiconductor technology while reducing design risks and product failure."

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath® accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

