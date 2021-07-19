Ansys Expands Its Cloud Footprint to Support AWS Arm-based Graviton2 Processors

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Ansys semiconductors will support AWS Graviton2 processor based on the Arm Neoverse architecture. Photo courtesy of Arm.

Ansys delivers its semiconductor simulation solution, Ansys Power Library (APL), to the Arm Neoverse architecture to support development on Amazon Web Service's (AWS) Graviton2 processors

This collaboration lays the foundation for deploying more of Ansys' comprehensive semiconductor simulation portfolio on current and future Arm architectures

Together with Arm, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) is providing state-of-the-art simulation solutions for AWS Graviton2 processors — empowering Ansys customers with more affordable access to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing resources. The collaboration marks the first availability of Ansys' electronic design automation (EDA) semiconductor simulation solutions on the Arm Neoverse™ architecture, empowering engineering teams to improve design efficiency and ensure optimum chip performance.

Complex simulations harness thousands of cores in the cloud over multiple days, which can be a significant part of product development costs. To achieve better price/performance and increase team-wide efficiency in the cloud, engineers require a cost-effective solution to work faster and more efficiently. Beginning with Ansys' APL characterization tool, Ansys will offer more of its semiconductor analysis software product suite, supporting the Arm Neoverse architecture that is used by AWS Graviton2-powered Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances.

Arm engineers use APL and thousands of cores to characterize design libraries and calculate chip power and reliability — substantially enhancing workload efficiency and ensuring chips will work optimally at mandated frequencies.

"We designed Arm Neoverse to deliver the performance and efficiency required for workloads in cloud environments," said Philippe Moyer, vice president of Design Enablement, Physical Design Group at Arm. "By collaborating with Ansys and AWS to make APL available for the Arm architecture, we are continuing to enable the EDA ecosystem on Arm, ensuring Ansys' semiconductor tools portfolio runs effectively on optimized hardware."

The deployment of Ansys' APL characterization tool on Arm Neoverse affordably expedites the development and verification of technology solutions for Ansys customers on AWS.

"This port makes the Arm architecture and AWS more attractive to chip design customers, empowering them to improve productivity and cost savings across their organizations," said John Lee, vice president and general manager at Ansys. "Access to cloud computing has become vital to our customers as their chip designs keep getting bigger. By making more of Ansys' semiconductor simulation portfolio available on this new platform, we give our customers broader access to the cloud."

The availability of Ansys products on Amazon EC2 provides Arm engineers and AWS customers the option to lower their cloud computing expenses. The Graviton2 processor built on the Arm Neoverse architecture delivers up to 40% better price performance over comparable current generation instances for a wide variety of workloads.

"Our customers are always looking for the best price/performance option to run their applications in the cloud," said Barry Bolding, director of HPC GTM at AWS. "With AWS Graviton2-powered EC2 instances, we are delivering a powerful solution that's ideal for compute-intensive, high-performance computing applications, which makes the cloud accessible to more customers."

