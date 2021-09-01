Ansys Expands Market in Japan with Improved Reach to Small and Medium-sized Businesses

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

SB C&S’s existing distribution channels will improve access to Ansys simulation solutions — advancing engineering and business opportunities in the region.

Ansys and SBC&S Corp. (SBC&S) signed a value-added distributor agreement enabling SBC&S to sell most Ansys products to its robust partner network in Japan

The agreement adds industry leading simulation to SB C&S's solution portfolio and increases accessibility to Ansys technology

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) and SB C&S signed an agreement to expand the distribution of Ansys products in Japan. SB C&S's existing distribution channels, including a robust network of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), will improve access to Ansys simulation solutions — advancing engineering and business opportunities in the region.

SB C&S, a subsidiary of SoftBank, offers cutting-edge products and services to its extensive sales channels. The addition of Ansys to its portfolio empowers SB C&S to offer industry-leading simulation solutions to existing customers while lowering the barrier to simulation adoption among previously unreached SMBs.

SMBs, which vastly outnumber large enterprises, play a critical role in the economy and in spurring innovation. Ansys and SB C&S share a commitment to maintaining a level playing field by ensuring businesses of all sizes have access to leading-edge solutions.

"Adding Ansys' industry leading technology to SB C&S's solution line up addresses the growing need for simulation among many of our customers," said Kazuya Kusakawa, Board Director, Executive Vice President, Head of ICT Unit of SB C&S. "Companies of all sizes understand the need to invest in digital transformation initiatives that open the door to improved business outcomes and disruption. Simulation is a critical component of this revolution, and we believe introducing Ansys solutions to our customers will better position them for the future."

"SB C&S has built impressive distribution channels in Japan thanks to its high-quality service and offerings," said Rick Mahoney, senior vice president of worldwide sales, marketing and customer excellence at Ansys . "We are excited to join the SB C&S portfolio and leverage the increased accessibility to simulation solutions its partner network provides. The synergy between Ansys and SB C&S will enable previously unreached businesses to build more advanced products with the efficiency and agility required in our increasingly digital world."

To learn more about the collaboration between Ansys and SB C&S, register for the Ansys Innovation Conference September 9–10 or the SoftBank World 2021 conference September 15–17.

SB C&S Corp. provides a wide range of services by harnessing the synergies of the SoftBank Group, including the business of distributing IT-related commodities, the operations of which is where it all began for the SoftBank Group, as well as the manufacture and sales of mobile accessories and IoT equipment, the provision of various cloud-computing services and ICT solutions, and the operations of Web services and a purchasing-support business. Visit https://cas.softbank.jp/en/ information.



If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected]



Investors Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

