Ansys' Global Partnership with F1 in Schools Empowers and Inspires New Generation of Engineers

Ansys computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulation solutions will enable F1 in Schools teams to design, test, and optimize their race cars

Ansys' partnership with F1 in Schools extends its support for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) initiatives, reaching hundreds of thousands of school-age children in 58 countries

Partnership to take effect ahead of the September kickoff of the 2023-2024 F1 in Schools racing season, ensuring students have access to the tools they need to successfully compete throughout the year

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) entered into a partnership with the F1 in Schools organization to provide CFD simulation solutions for participating student teams representing 58 countries. F1 in Schools creates a positive global impact on F1® and STEM by engaging students of all abilities in engineering competitions, while introducing future workforce skills and inspiring career opportunities. Ansys joins F1 in Schools global CAD partner Autodesk to extend an existing strategic partnership that connects students with real-world engineering tools throughout the competition.

Team Sonic Boom's F1 in Schools car design.

F1 in Schools competitions feature teams of school-age students who design, build, and race miniature F1® cars using engineering software and cutting-edge manufacturing technology. To be successful, teams need simulation tools to design, test, and optimize their race cars. The introduction of Ansys CFD solutions will give student teams exposure to a valuable skillset while unlocking engineering insights that can lead to enhanced race car designs.

"F1 in Schools remains committed to delivering exciting, challenging educational experiences through the appeal of Formula One to raise awareness around STEM, and create memorable experiences for students from around the world," said Andrew Denford, founder and chairman, F1 in Schools. "Our partnerships with Autodesk, and now Ansys, help students make valuable connections between the power of teamwork and cutting-edge tools to address engineering challenges—skills that will propel them forward in their studies and future professional lives."

With access to Ansys CFD solutions through Ansys Discovery, students can quickly design and optimize their cars and gain real world experience at the same time. Several F1 student teams have worked previously with Ansys, including members of German team Sonic Boom. Last season, Sonic Boom reached the global finals, and won a high-profile elimination event against the competition's 16 fastest cars.

"At a certain point during the design process, we realized we needed very accurate simulation to compete effectively, so we contacted Ansys," said Florian Wolf, design engineer for Team Sonic Boom. "Ansys' meshing capabilities provided us with positive results overall for our design and allowed us to gain great professional simulation experience. Simulation was our final optimization step and involved running many CFD iterations to secure a perfect result — which was designing the best car s we've ever made."

"We are proud to partner with F1 in Schools in fostering innovation, diversity, and skill development among the next generation of engineers," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer at Ansys. "This collaboration helps nurture future engineering leaders by leveling the playing field and creating gender-balanced and inclusive real-life learning opportunities for students around the world."

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

About F1 in Schools

F1 in Schools is a not-for-profit social enterprise aiming to change the perception of STEM-related subjects through global competition. Students aged 9-19 take part in a multi-disciplinary challenge in which they use professional CAD software to design, analyse, manufacture, test, and race miniature compressed air-powered car from a model block. Many students have gone on to have fruitful careers with F1 teams, founded on their success in F1 in Schools.

