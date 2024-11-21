Ansys Government Initiatives Selected to Join Microelectronics Commons to Support National Security

Funded by the CHIPS Act, Microelectronics Commons will rely on Ansys digital engineering technology to support the evolution of domestically manufactured semiconductors

Microelectronics Commons (Commons) network has eight regional technology hubs focused on spurring domestic innovation in 5G/6G, artificial intelligence (AI), electromagnetic (EM) spectrum dominance, Internet-of-Things (IoT) computing, and quantum and leap-ahead technologies

Ansys will provide services to six of the eight hubs through the Cross Hub Enablement Solution (CHES) program — MMEC, CA DREAMS, NEMC, NORDTECH, NW AI, SWAP

Ansys Government Initiatives (AGI) — the United States national security division of Ansys — will work with industry, academic, and government organizations to produce mature prototypes to demonstrate the lab-to-fab concept, enabling a more robust workforce and enhancing the ME technology supply chain

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) has been awarded a contract to supply digital engineering solutions to the Microelectronics Commons to advance national security. The Commons network will have access to nearly 90% of the Ansys simulation suite, including industry-leading semiconductor, electronics, and photonics products to drive the next wave of microelectronics innovation. This effort will be funded through the CHES program in coordination with government and industry partners and will be executed by The Midwest Microelectronics Consortium (MMEC).

The Commons, supported by the Department of Defense, leads a national effort to lower barriers to manufacturing facilities for researchers and innovators. Ansys will join academic institutions, government organizations, and public and private companies poised to reinvigorate the domestic ME supply chain. By providing critical technology and expertise, Ansys will help researchers design chips that are predictively accurate, secure, and reliable.

To help elevate the domestic microelectronics landscape and bolster the widespread adoption of simulation, Ansys will provide the Ansys Learning Hub to participating technology hubs and their members. Academic institutions within the network will rely on Ansys simulation to educate the next generation of the semiconductor workforce in the critical areas of 5G/6G, AI, EM spectrum dominance, quantum technology, and more. This talent development is instrumental in the vitality and preservation of U.S intellectual property, market influence, and overall national security.

"To become the global leader in the semiconductor industry, it is critical that we bridge the gap between research and practice by accelerating domestic prototyping," said Paul Colestock, director of commercial innovation at MMEC. "The goals of this initiative are bold and essential, requiring reliable tools that allow our teams to explore various designs freely and achieve results more quickly and with greater agility. This is what Ansys brings to the table — quality, digital engineering technology that will optimize our funding for more robust results."

"Part of Ansys' vision for the future of national security is to onshore domestic capabilities in the semiconductor sector," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the semiconductor, electronics, and optics business unit at Ansys. "Ansys has decades of experience working directly with chip manufacturers and leading-edge chip designers, and throughout this time we have become experts in the same areas; we learn from them as they learn from us. These relationships underscore Ansys' commitment to improving national distribution and access to critical resources, and we are looking forward to working with the network to solidify our global position in the semiconductor industry."

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

