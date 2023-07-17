Ansys Helps Accelerate Development of TMYTEK's Next-Gen mmWave Technology for 5G and Satellite Communications

Rapid design verification with Ansys simulation accelerates R&D and speeds time to market for TMYTEK's AiP designs

/Key Highlights

Ansys simulation helps drive TMYTEK's advanced mmWave solutions and significantly speeds up design cycles to reduce development costs across various customer applications

AiP performance prediction via simulation in the early development stage lessens the need for fine-tuning performance to speed time to market

PITTSBURGH, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mmWave technology developer TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK) uses Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) simulation software to improve the performance, efficiency, and quality of its antenna-in-package (AiP) designs through rapid design verification. TMYTEK relies on numerous Ansys solvers to improve on its next-generation mmWave technologies for 5G and satellite communications quickly — significantly reducing associated development costs.

Satellite communication user terminal with ultra-low size, weight, and power (SWaP) electronically steerable antenna solution

AiP technologies integrate complex radio frequency components with their related circuitry into a single chip design — an important development in the miniaturization of the radio systems required for consumer electronics and various mmWave applications supporting 5G networks. However, application complexities and ever-increasing market demands for smaller, more compact electronics require engineers to manage and validate their AiP designs more efficiently to reduce cost and time to market.

TMYTEK relies on Ansys solutions to develop its next-generation mmWave technologies, including its 5G open radio access network (O-RAN), small cell antenna, and satellite communication user terminal electronic steering antenna designs. Ansys helps TMYTEK deliver precise results in rapid AiP performance verification, from fast, predictively accurate thermal results, to parasitic parameter calculations, to process automation.

"Using Ansys, we can offer comprehensive design services to our customers, accelerate R&D and speed time to market," said Su-Wei Chang, founder and president at TMYTEK. "Ansys solutions enable us to comprehensively simulate and measure AiP performance faster — spanning antenna and radio-frequency module parasitic parameters, thermal activity, signal and power integrity, and customized system integration design performance. This results in greater efficiency up and down the development chain, freeing time up for future projects."

"As the demand for novel mmWave solutions continues to grow, AiP design complexity and time-to-market requirements present major challenges for our customers," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the electronics, semiconductor and optics business unit at Ansys. "Ansys simulation solutions drive the rapid innovation behind these novel mmWave technologies, such as TMYTEK's, shaping the future of 5G antenna design."

