Ansys Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2020 Stevie Awards For Great Employers

Key Highlights

Ansys is a 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers Gold Winner for Simulation World.

Ansys' Simulation World, the world's largest virtual simulation conference, registered more than 54,000 people from 160 countries

The event featured 300 sessions and 200 speakers, including 29 plenary speakers, over 48 hours and across all time zones

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Extended Enterprise Learning Programs category in the fifth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The award recognizes Ansys' Simulation World, the world's largest virtual event for research and development leaders and engineering simulation thought leaders and users across industries.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories.

As one of the judges for the Stevie Awards noted, "Ansys' effort to orchestrate such a complicated, technically difficult and logistically challenging event was very impressive... but more impressive was the fact they were able to successfully execute the event. Given the time pressure, COVID-19 and the fact that so many clients, peers and industry leaders would be participating, this is quite an impressive accomplishment. Well done!"

"When the COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from connecting at physical conferences, our team brought together executives, designers and analysts from leading-edge Fortune 500 companies, startups and academic institutions to virtually inspire each other with examples of product development agility and innovation," said Lynn Ledwith, vice president of marketing for Ansys. "I am proud of the more than 200 speakers, 65 sponsors and 800 Ansys employees who collaborated to make our virtual event such a success."

More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who - during the crises we've confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021," said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

