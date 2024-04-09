Ansys Joins BAE Systems' Mission Advantage Program to Advance Digital Engineering Across US Department of Defense

US defense agencies can leverage simulation to quickly deliver on key programs while saving significant time, resources, and costs

Ansys will help BAE Systems, Inc. develop and integrate a critical digital and model-based systems engineering (MBSE) approach for security and defense applications

Ansys solutions enable better decision making early in the development phase for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), cloud management, and digital twins

Ansys' open-ecosystem approach supports solution integration into existing tools for simplified adoption and workflow management

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced it is working with BAE Systems, Inc., to accelerate the adoption of digital engineering and MBSE across the Department of Defense (DoD). Aligned with recent DoD guideline 5000.97, Ansys will help BAE Systems customers move away from manual processes and toward modernizing system design, delivery, and operation through an MBSE approach.

BAE Systems delivers a comprehensive range of products and services for defense, intelligence, and civilian systems, including electronic systems, security solutions, and more. The company is working with Ansys to build efficient simulation processes and data management for system development, testing, evaluation, and sustainment of DoD programs through its Mission Advantage™ technology partnership program. Ansys will provide strategic bid support, architecture engineering, and go-to-market acceleration for sensitive digital engineering applications.

The Ansys strategic partnership will play a central role in the analysis, testing, and development of next-generation digital engineering environments to rapidly assess interoperability and new technology capabilities in the important areas of: AI and autonomy, integrated network system-of-systems, human-machine interfaces, and integrated sensing.

"Together, we are a force multiplier to bring digital mission engineering to the DoD," said Daniel Perkins, director of strategy and technology partnerships for BAE Systems' Intelligence & Security sector. "BAE Systems recognizes Ansys as the leader in simulation and we are excited to grow this strategic partnership."

"Ansys solutions play a pivotal role for defense communities to act swiftly on high priority programs," said Walt Hearn, senior vice president of worldwide sales and customer excellence at Ansys. "A robust digital engineering ecosystem is essential for maintaining a competitive edge. By joining the Mission Advantage program, Ansys solidifies its commitment to the advancement of digital engineering across diverse industries and supporting the next generation of innovation."

To learn more about Ansys multiphysics simulation solutions and its role in Space 2.0, visit Ansys at Space Symposium, April 9-11 in Booth #1049.

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

