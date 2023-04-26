Ansys Joins TSMC's OIP Cloud Alliance for Secure Multiphysics Analysis in the Cloud

TSMC and Ansys are partnering to enable Ansys multiphysics analysis tools to work easily together with data security across major cloud providers

Ansys tools and flows are designed natively for the cloud

Mutual customers will benefit from faster run times and elastic computing with major cloud vendors

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced that it has joined TSMC's OIP Cloud Alliance to facilitate the deployment of fully distributed workflows for mutual customers. By driving toward the cloud interoperability of Ansys multiphysics solutions with TSMC's technology enablement, customers will easily be able to gain the full benefits of faster run times and elastic computing with major cloud vendors.

Ansys® RedHawk-SC™ was the first tool built to work with Ansys' SeaScape big-data platform – a cloud-native data infrastructure that was designed specifically for EDA.

Combining EDA parallelism and cloud scalability, TSMC and its OIP Cloud Alliance partners are creating next-generation, cloud-optimized design methodologies to further accelerate turnaround time of critical design tasks. Ansys and other EDA partners will optimize their tools for multi-threaded, fully-distributed runs to best utilize cloud, while cloud partners will bring new virtual machines most suitable for the EDA workload of IC designs.

"Our customers of all sizes are leveraging the cloud to boost productivity while designing in TSMC's leading-edge technologies for new applications from high performance computing to mobile, artificial intelligence, networking, and 3D-IC," said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "By welcoming Ansys as the latest member into our OIP Cloud Alliance, TSMC aims to make Ansys' leading multiphysics signoff solutions available to all of our customers and help them bring their differentiated products to market sooner, with higher quality."

Ansys was an early adopter of elastic cloud computing with its SeaScape big-data platform – a cloud-native data infrastructure that was designed specifically for EDA. Ansys® RedHawk-SC™ was the first tool built to work with SeaScape (SC) and many other Ansys semiconductor tools have followed, including Ansys® PathFinder-SC™, Ansys® Totem-SC™, and Ansys® PowerArtist-SC™.

"Ansys' strategy for the future foresees an absolutely central role for cloud computing," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the semiconductor, electronics, and optics business unit at Ansys. "We have invested heavily in cloud-enabled platforms that give our products clear advantages in speed and capacity over traditional tool environments that were not designed for the cloud."

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

