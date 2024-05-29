Ansys Launches Ansys Access on Microsoft Azure

The expanded collaboration between Ansys and Microsoft delivers Ansys products optimized for high-performance computing to customers for flexible control over cost and deployment

/ Key Highlights

Starting May 30 , customers can deploy Ansys Access on Microsoft Azure via Azure Marketplace, which supports a growing list of pre-configured Ansys applications optimized for high performance computing (HPC) on Azure infrastructure

, customers can deploy Ansys Access on Microsoft Azure via Azure Marketplace, which supports a growing list of pre-configured Ansys applications optimized for high performance computing (HPC) on Azure infrastructure The collaboration provides a cost-effective, secure, and flexible way for customers to achieve rapid simulation-driven insights and reduce time to market across industries including automotive, semiconductors and more

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced the launch of Ansys Access on Microsoft Azure to enable seamless deployment of pre-configured Ansys products on Azure cloud platform infrastructure. Available May 30, customers using their own Azure subscription with existing Ansys licenses can benefit from a more scalable, secure, and cost-effective approach to running HPC simulations in the cloud.

As cloud computing continues to gain traction across industries, the demand for purpose-built hardware focused on HPC requirements has increased. Additionally, there are many challenges that need to be addressed when using simulation in the cloud. These include validating on-premises workloads that have been shifted to the cloud, the ongoing work to deploy and test new virtual machines (VMs) and configuring adjacent cloud-based infrastructure in a cost-effective manner.

Ansys Access on Azure addresses these challenges by delivering pre-tested and configured Ansys applications updated with each major release and aligned to a curated set of recommended VMs and HPC infrastructure. This simplifies implementation for IT departments, giving them better control over cost while also empowering engineers to unlock the benefits of the high-performance Azure VMs.

"At Movares we use Ansys Mechanical™ for extensive fatigue calculations on steel bridges," said Roelof Oppenhuis, project manager, Movares Europe. "With Ansys Access on Microsoft Azure, we can further explore industry-leading solutions and optimal infrastructure to run our complex, critical calculations in the most efficient way. In addition to the user-friendly setup environment, the Ansys Elite Channel Partner Infinite and Ansys support teams are quick to respond and resolve any issues."

"As computer-aided engineering moves farther into cloud computing, it is crucial that Ansys customers have the right tools to not only keep pace with this transition, but to thrive in this new era," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "With Ansys Access on Microsoft Azure, IT managers can use existing or new services and licenses in one place, keeping deployment costs low. This reduction in administrative and financial obligations opens the door for increased productivity and ultimately, more innovation."

"This collaboration not only simplifies implementation for IT departments but also empowers engineers to unlock the advantages of high-performance Microsoft Azure virtual machines, enhancing engineering and IT workflows. As cloud computing gains traction across industries, Ansys Access on Azure makes it easier for organizations to scale simulations and accelerate product innovation," said Dominik Wee, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft.

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts

Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected]



Investors Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

SOURCE Ansys