Ansys Launches STK Availability in AWS Marketplace

is now available in AWS Marketplace for use in the AWS GovCloud (US) Region





Together, the Ansys solution and platform meet strict government standards for security and compliance, protect data, and remove geographical barriers to support fast and scalable deployment for critical government tasks

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced today that Ansys System Tool Kit (STK), an industry-leading software for digital mission engineering and systems analysis, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With the availability of Ansys STK in AWS Marketplace for use in the AWS GovCloud (US) Region, US-based customers can procure necessary software and automate machine provisioning without the stress and expense of managing on-premises resources. Engineers can model complex systems inside a realistic 3D simulation that includes high-resolution terrain, imagery, radio frequency environments, and more. The model-based systems engineering framework of Ansys STK also enables engineers to optimize and refine their models much earlier in the design process.

AWS customers will now have access to Ansys STK's modeling, analyzing, visualizing, and simulating capabilities for satellites, spacecraft, and other critical aerospace and defense systems directly within AWS Marketplace. AWS provides customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of STK within their AWS Marketplace account.

"Making Ansys STK available in AWS Marketplace will help critical customers test and optimize new technologies, stay aligned with new guidelines, and efficiently deliver on key programs within the AWS GovCloud (US) Region," said Kevin Flood, vice president of digital mission engineering at Ansys. "By accessing Ansys STK in AWS Marketplace, customers can now take their first step in achieving streamlined collaboration across distributed teams and on-demand scalability."

Ansys STK is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on Ansys and its digital mission engineering solutions, please visit https://www.ansys.com/products/missions.

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

