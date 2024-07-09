Ansys Listed in AWS "ICMP" for the US Federal Government

Ansys STK is now available to US Government Customers in ICMP

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) a global leader in engineering simulation software solutions, today announced that it is listing Ansys STK™ in the AWS Marketplace for the US Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

Ansys' offerings include a broad array of common software infrastructure, developer tools, and business software products, with the categories of products and vendors growing over time. Ansys STK is designed to empower customers to model, analyze, visualize, and simulate high-fidelity satellites, spacecraft, and other critical aerospace and defense systems within their operational environments.

"Our customers face incredible challenges completing projects on time and within budget — one substantial hurdle is ensuring a distributed team can seamlessly access the same resources," said Kevin Flood, vice president of digital mission engineering at Ansys. "Ansys now offers the gold standard in digital mission engineering simulation solutions on ICMP. This seamless accessibility eases pain points around navigating approval processes and file sharing, allowing users to harness the power of STK from any device, anywhere."

With STK, engineers can model complex systems inside a realistic, simulated 3D environment that includes high-resolution terrain, imagery, radio frequency, and more. It enables users to simulate entire system-of-systems in action and gain a clear understanding of behavior and mission performance.

