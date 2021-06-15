Ansys Multiphysics Solutions Achieve Certification for TSMC's N3 and N4 Process Technologies

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Ansys ® Redhawk-SC ™ and Ansys ® Totem ™ power integrity platforms are certified for TSMC's industry-leading N3 and N4 process technologies

Redhawk-SC and Ansys Totem power integrity platforms are certified for TSMC's industry-leading N3 and N4 process technologies TSMC's certifications will help customers speed design flow convergence for Redhawk-SC and Totem

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) achieved certification of its cutting-edge multiphysics signoff solutions for TSMC's advanced N3 and N4 process technologies. This enables joint customers to meet critical power, thermal and reliability standards for highly sophisticated artificial intelligence/machine learning, 5G, high-performance computing (HPC), networking and autonomous vehicle chips.

The certification of Ansys RedHawk-SC for TSMC N3 and N4 process technologies includes power network extraction, power integrity and reliability, signal electromigration (EM), thermal reliability analysis for self-heat, thermal-aware EM and statistical EM budgeting. Redhawk-SC will analyze very large 3nm network designs by using elastic compute, big-data analytics and high capacity of its underlying Ansys® SeaScape™ infrastructure. Totem is similarly certified for transistor-level custom designs. The predictive accuracy of Redhawk-SC and Totem have also been verified through TSMC's certification.

"As our long-standing ecosystem partner, Ansys has been making continuous efforts to help our mutual customers maximize the benefits of TSMC's industry-leading process technologies," said Suk Lee, vice president of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Ansys to address critical customer challenges in power and performance and enable next-generation silicon designs for 5G, AI, HPC, networking, and automotive applications."

"To best serve our customers' needs, it is essential that we collaborate closely with TSMC on the leading edge of silicon technology for design solutions enablement," said John Lee, vice president and general manager at Ansys. "This collaboration with TSMC makes the signoff fidelity of our Ansys multiphysics simulation platform possible and Ansys remains committed to powering the best user experience for our joint customers."

About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

