ANSYS Multiphysics Solutions Achieve Certification on TSMC N5P and N6 Process Technologies

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) has achieved certification for its suite of semiconductor solutions on the latest version of TSMC's N5P and N6 process technologies, empowering mutual customers to meet increasing demands for the next generation of innovations in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and data center applications.

The ANSYS® TotemTM and ANSYS® RedHawkTM family of multiphysics solutions are certified on TSMC's N5P and N6 process technologies. The certification includes extraction, power integrity and reliability, signal line electromigration (EM) and thermal reliability analysis for self-heat, thermal-aware EM and statistical EM budgeting analysis. Mutual customers are enabled for low-power and high-performance designs with greater functional integration.

"Our ongoing collaboration with ANSYS will greatly address the requirements of high performance and low power for silicon designs targeting AI, 5G, cloud and data center applications," said Suk Lee, TSMC senior director, design infrastructure management division. "Joining hands with our ecosystem partners, TSMC keeps striving to empower our customers to achieve successful silicon innovations and advanced product performance."

"Our customers are solving some of the most complex problems for some of the most important applications, like 5G and AI," said John Lee, general manager at ANSYS. "These problems become even more challenging when using sub 7nm FinFET process nodes. We enable our mutual customers to overcome these challenges, achieve first-time product success and speed time to market with our multiphysics solutions."

