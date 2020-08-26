Ansys Multiphysics Solutions Certified By TSMC For High-Speed Next-Generation 3D-IC Packaging Technologies

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Highlights

An Nvidia chip showcasing multi-die integration. Image courtesy of Nvidia.

Ansys achieved certification of its advanced semiconductor design solution for TSMC's high-speed CoWoS ® (Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate) and InFO (Integrated Fan-Out) 2.5D and 3D advanced packaging technologies

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) achieved certification of its advanced semiconductor design solution for TSMC's high-speed CoWoS® with silicon interposer (CoWoS®-S) and InFO with RDL interconnect (InFO-R) advanced packaging technologies. This empowers customers to signoff power, signal integrity and analyze the impact of thermal effects to confirm the reliability of complete, integrated 2.5D and 3D silicon systems.

TSMC certifies the Ansys® RedHawk™ and Ansys® RaptorH™ family of multiphysics solutions – including Ansys® Redhawk-SC Electrothermal™ – for next-generation CoWoS®-S and InFO-R advanced packaging technologies. The certification encompasses die and package co-simulation and co-analysis for extraction, power and signal integrity analysis, power and signal electromigration (EM) analysis and thermal analysis. This comprehensive suite of power, thermal, signal integrity and EM analysis tools will help simulate, calculate and alleviate reliability issues, enabling optimal electrical performance.

"The result of our collaboration combining Ansys' multiphysics solutions and TSMC's CoWoS® and InFO advanced packaging technologies helps our mutual customers address their design complexity and challenges," said Suk Lee, senior director of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "Through our ongoing partnership with Ansys, customers can improve and validate their cutting-edge designs to satisfy stringent performance and reliability standards."

"To meet demanding reliability requirements for Wi-Fi systems, 5G mobile devices and high-speed wireless components, customers require a comprehensive multiphysics simulation solution that addresses power, reliability, and thermal issues across the entire chip, package and system," said John Lee, vice president and general manager, Ansys. "Collaborating with TSMC, our mutual customers will circumvent these challenges, enable first-time design success and expedite time to market with our leading-edge multiphysics simulation platform."

