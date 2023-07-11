Ansys Multiphysics Solutions Enable Signoff Verification for Intel 16 Process Node

Ansys

Ansys power integrity and electromagnetic analysis tools optimize semiconductor products for HPC, 5G, and AI applications

Key Highlights

  • Ansys® Redhawk-SC™ , Ansys® Totem™, and Ansys® PathFinder-SC™ support power integrity, signal integrity, and reliability signoff requirements for the Intel 16 process node
  • The Ansys multiphysics platform supports new RF capabilities and other advanced Intel 16 process features to deliver faster design completion and higher performance through predictively accurate correlation with silicon

PITTSBURGH, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intel Foundry Services (IFS) certified Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) multiphysics solutions for signoff verification of advanced integrated circuits (ICs) designed with the Intel 16 silicon manufacturing process. The predictive accuracy of Ansys' power integrity and signal integrity platforms helps designers increase the performance of edge AI, graphic processing, and wireless communication products by avoiding wasteful over-design. The collaboration with IFS validated a seamless electronic design automation (EDA) flow that delivers high productivity for joint customers.

Ansys Redhawk-SC, Ansys Totem, and Ansys PathFinder-SC (pictured) support power integrity, signal integrity, and reliability signoff requirements for the Intel 16 process node
Ansys Redhawk-SC, Ansys Totem, and Ansys PathFinder-SC (pictured) support power integrity, signal integrity, and reliability signoff requirements for the Intel 16 process node

Ansys RedHawk-SC and Ansys Totem are recognized as industry standards for power integrity signoff of digital and analog designs. The solutions' cloud-enabled data infrastructure provides unparalleled capacity to analyze full-chip designs, hierarchically or flat. Ansys PathFinder-SC uses the same elastic compute infrastructure to verify the electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection circuitry found on all chips.

"Ansys and IFS, with a history of close collaboration, are pleased with the broad support of our Intel 16 process including our RF capabilities," said Rahul Goyal, vice president & general manager for Intel's Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement group. "We believe in providing our foundry customers with the widest possible array of industry-leading EDA tools that work in their existing design platforms and that make optimal use of our advanced manufacturing technology."

"Ansys works with leading foundry partners like Intel Foundry Services to address complex multiphysics challenges and meet stringent power, performance, and reliability requirements," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the electronics, semiconductor, and optics business unit at Ansys. "Ansys' signoff platform helps empower mutual customers to accelerate design convergence with greater confidence thanks to the collaborative work between the companies to ensure silicon predictive accuracy and a smooth user experience."

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts

Media           

Mary Kate Joyce
724.820.4368
[email protected]

Investors         

Kelsey DeBriyn     
724.820.3927
[email protected] 

