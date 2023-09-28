Ansys Named in U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Companies to Work For in Technology

Ansys recognized for quality of pay, work-life balance, and professional development

Key Highlights

  •  Ansys named in U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For in Technology inaugural list of 349 companies
  • Awards were determined based on publicly available information from the Russell 3000 index and Glassdoor

 PITTSBURGH, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) was recently named to U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, as one of the best companies to work for in Technology in its 2024 Best Companies to Work For by Industry list.

Ansys was ranked among 349 companies across 20 fields of work on factors contributing to job seekers' decision-making when choosing a workplace that best meets their needs in their industries of interest.

The new recognitions expand on the general 2023-2024 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list by looking at how companies measure up to the expectations of their employees and the standing of their competitors within their respective industries. The rankings take into account quality of pay, work-life balance, and opportunities for professional development and advancement by industry.

"The 2024 list recognizes companies that scored highest on a variety of metrics that contribute to a positive work environment and day-to-day employee experience in their respective industries," said U.S. news managing editor of money Susannah Snider.

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For by Industry lists, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and ranked in the top 20% of their industry. Additionally, U.S. News required each company to have a minimum of 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2022 and grouped companies according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) used by the FTSE Russell.

"The U.S. News & World Report's inaugural list of Best Places to Work For in Technology speaks to the rapid expansion not only of the industry, but of greater investment in R&D and innovation," said Kathleen Weslock, vice president of human resources at Ansys. "Our employees know that their contributions are highly valued and respected and that their creativity and ingenuity are always encouraged."

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–G

