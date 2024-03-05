Ansys Named Preferred Supplier for Hyundai Motor Company's Next-Gen Vehicle Analysis

Ansys software will provide predictively accurate, end-to-end capabilities for body durability analysis

/ Key Highlights

Ansys' structural simulation solutions will help deliver next-generation vehicles that provide a safer, more comfortable passenger experience

Ansys provides end-to-end, predictively accurate capabilities for virtual performance validation of the body system

Hyundai motor company named Ansys Mechanical™ and Ansys LS-DYNA™ its preferred structural analysis solutions following a rigorous 18-month competitive evaluation

PITTSBURGH, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai motor company named Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) a preferred supplier of structural simulation solutions for body system analysis that will ultimately support improvements to the safety and comfort of tomorrow's passengers. Ansys' strong market strategy, predictive accuracy, and commitment to product development rose above competitive offerings to become Hyundai's preferred supplier.

For automotive companies with well-established product development processes, transitioning from one simulation tool to another demands extensive time and strict evaluation standards. Hyundai benchmark tested multiple simulation solutions over the course of 18 months, exploring areas such as model analysis accuracy, high-performance computing throughput, and future product strategy.

Ansys Mechanical, the leading finite element analysis tool, and LS-DYNA, the leading explicit simulation tool for crash safety analysis, outperformed competitors and demonstrated stronger analysis accuracy, better performance in data processing, and a robust future technology development strategy. These high-performance capabilities will be utilized in the analysis of body system durability, stiffness, and strength.

"Adopting a new simulation product requires detailed application and operational planning of the solution for each vehicle development stage, and thorough validation by both the manufacturer and solution supplier," said Ill-Joo Noh, MVP and small sized vehicle chassis and body CAE team of Hyundai motor company. "To remain leaders in the increasingly technological industry, we must work closely with our partners to ensure our current and future needs are met. Ansys demonstrated its excellent simulation performance meets our current and future requirements, proving it can operate at scale for complex solutions."

"Hyundai's evaluation and decision illustrate Ansys' ability to meet the needs of the automotive industry's biggest and most complex engineering challenges," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "We are continuously enhancing Mechanical to work seamlessly with LS-DYNA to provide our partners with a full solution. Ansys and Hyundai share an unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, and together we will usher in a new era of safe, comfortable, and reliable vehicles."

