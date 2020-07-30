Ansys Named To Fast Company's Second Annual List Of The 100 Best Workplaces For Innovators

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Highlights

Ansys named to Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list

Ansys ranked on Fast Company's annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list

Ansys recognized for innovating Accelerated Doppler processing which speeds radar modeling for autonomous vehicles by 100X and for investing more than $1 billion in R&D over the last decade

Fast Company announced its second annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) was named to the list for adding Accelerated Doppler processing to Ansys® HFSS™ SBR+, enabling engineers to expedite the modeling of complex radar scenarios related to autonomous vehicles and other near-field radar systems by 100X. The award also noted Ansys' innovative work culture, close collaborations with industry and academia and focus on R&D spending — totaling more than $1 billion over the last decade, which has led to multiple patents.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 900 applications and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies — an increase from last year's list of 50. The 2020 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

"With more than 4400 employees worldwide, Ansys leverages a diverse and inclusive environment which stimulates creativity and drives ingenuity to rapidly solve the most complex engineering challenges imaginable," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer, Ansys. "Being recognized on this distinguished Fast Company list reflects Ansys' commitment to innovation, creating next-generation simulation solutions that have helped numerous customers boost productivity, cut costs and speed new products to market."

For the past 50 years, Ansys' culture of innovation continues to be powered by company-wide programs that expand annually, ranging from the Ansys CEO Innovation Award to the Ansys Startup Program to university partnerships. Ansys also focuses on strategic acquisitions to enhance its product portfolio, grow its talent pool and expand its ecosystem. In 2019, the company acquired five pioneering technology leaders, delivering a combination of advanced tools, unique skillsets and valuable customer relationships.

Ansys also drives powerful initiatives to accelerate product-wide advancements. The company invests a portion of its R&D budget on disruptive innovations, allots employee time to explore groundbreaking concepts and encourages its engineers to submit patents — Ansys currently has 470 active patents and patent applications.

"As much as the world recovers from health, economic and social crises, we need innovation more than ever," said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This new list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators celebrates organizations that have fostered innovative thinking by investing in technology, research and development and their employees."

To see the complete list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2020.

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2020) is available online now and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 4, 2020. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovation conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is one of the world's leading business media brands, with an editorial focus on innovation with deep emphasis on creativity, technology, social impact, leadership and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world's largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS – T

Contacts Media Mary Kate Joyce 724.820.4368 [email protected] Investors Annette N. Arribas, IRC 724.820.3700 [email protected]

SOURCE Ansys

Related Links

https://www.ansys.com

