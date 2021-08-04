Ansys Named to Fast Company's Third Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

/ Key Highlights

Ansys named to Fast Company's third annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list

Ansys ranked on Fast Company's annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list

Ansys recognized for its Ansys® RaptorH™ product, which is revolutionizing the development of system-on-chip (SoC) and 3D integrated circuits (3D-ICs)

Fast Company named Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) to its third annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Ansys was named to the list for the launch of its Ansys® RaptorH™ product.

RaptorH is revolutionizing the development of system-on-chip (SoC) and 3D integrated circuits (3D-ICs), and it will be critical in the development of 6G technology, which is on track to emerge in the 2030s. The award also noted Ansys' investments in innovation, including research and development, along with other initiatives such as the inaugural Ansys Simulation World 2020 Virtual Conference.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

"In our 50+ year history, Ansys' product offerings have grown from mechanical engineering simulation solutions to fluid dynamics, electromagnetic, semiconductor, optics, materials and embedded software solutions used by designers and engineers in every industry," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer at Ansys. "This growth reflects the commitment of every Ansys employee to identify and tackle the most demanding challenges in the world using simulation. Fast Company's recognition demonstrates Ansys' dedication to continuous innovation, which enables us to satisfy our customers' ever-growing needs with previously unimaginable software solutions."

In 2020, despite the global pandemic, Ansys continued to invest in innovation across various aspects of the business. Two of the largest investments were in the form of capital that was deployed to continue to acquire companies that strengthen its portfolio and add incredible talent, along with valued customer relationships. Ansys also continued to make significant investments in research and development and to emphasize frequent, integrated product releases.

Ansys' culture of innovation is supported by company-wide programs that keep growing every year, such as its internship program and CEO Innovation Awards, which recognize teams of engineers for product, technical and solutions innovation. Ansys also allots employees time to explore their ideas and encouraging them to patent those ideas. To date, Ansys has generated 523 patent assets, including 365 granted patents and 158 pending applications.

"These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront."

To see the complete list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2021

/ About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company and FastCompany.com inspire readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc. Stephanie Mehta is editor-in-chief.

/ About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions—underpinned by the world's largest delivery network—Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts

Media

Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected]

Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

SOURCE Ansys

Related Links

https://www.ansys.com

