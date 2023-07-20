Ansys Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

Ansys ranked #27 among 100 global companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction

Ansys named to Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces ® list, which recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model

list, which recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model More than two million employees from businesses of various sizes were surveyed to determine results

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list, and Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) was ranked #27. The 2023 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® is the newest list in the Most Loved Workplace® collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

Ansys ranked #27 on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list

The results were determined after surveying more than two million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"While workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of a positive culture remains constant," says Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows."

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"Since our initial publication of the Most Loved Workplaces® List in 2021, the workplace landscape has undergone a significant transformation, including shifts like Return to Office, Hybrid Work, The Great Resignation, Quiet Quitting, and Layoffs, among others," said Louis Carter, founder and CEO of Most Loved Workplace®. "Throughout these changes, the crucial element consistently tied to the success of a Most Loved Workplace® culture, which attracts and motivates exceptional talent, is cultivating positive and more meaningful connections between companies and employees. This year's featured companies on the Most Loved Workplace® list exemplify this principle, even globally."

"Our commitment to a diverse and inclusive workforce spans the globe with thousands of employees worldwide that come together as ONE Ansys," said Kathleen Weslock, vice president of human resources at Ansys. "Our inclusion on the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® List serves as a testament to our culture of belonging, investment in employee success, and to our shared values – adaptability, courage, generosity, and authenticity – that we practice every day."

For the full Newsweek list of 2023's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023 (newsweek.com).

