Ansys Named to USA Today America’s Climate Leaders 2023 List

Ansys ranked among companies that achieved the greatest reduction in core emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021

Ansys named to USA Today's first-ever list of America's Climate Leaders

Today's first-ever list of America's Climate Leaders Companies highlighted realized the greatest reduction in their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) has been named on the USA Today list of America's Climate Leaders 2023. The list comprises companies across the United States that achieved the greatest reduction in core emissions intensity – greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue between 2019 and 2021.

This award is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on May 24th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the USA Today website. America's Climate Leaders 2023 were selected based on a two-step process:

Application and Research Phase: Companies could be included on the list by applying online or by having the necessary data publicly available.

Data Analysis and Scoring Phase: For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated.

Ansys' environmental strategy focuses on reducing overall emissions and continuing to implement projects coming out of energy audits. In 2021, Ansys commissioned ASHRAE level II energy audits to help identify strategies to make its operations more efficient and reduce energy consumption. After implementing some of these strategies, preliminary results show that optimization of the company's headquarters including revising zone temperature setpoints, reprogramming controls, and changing occupancy schedules led to a reduction in energy consumption at that site by approximately 10% against Ansys' 2019 baseline.

"Ansys is constantly striving to reduce the environmental and climate impact of our operations by measuring, analyzing, and reducing our resource use and emissions. As part of our commitment, we have set a goal to reduce our emissions 15% by 2027 against our 2019 baseline," said Janet Lee, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary at Ansys and responsible for its ESG program. "Our inclusion on USA Today's list of America's Climate Leaders 2023 is a testament to our ongoing efforts to improve the sustainability of the planet through our products and practices."

