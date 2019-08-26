ANSYS Names Julie Murphy as Vice President of Human Resources

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) has named Julie Murphy, an industry veteran with more than 30 years' experience in human resources, operations and business consulting, as its vice president of human resources.

Prior to joining ANSYS, Murphy was the chief human resources officer for Tradesmen International, a construction labor support company, where she transformed human resources to a strategic competency with modern HR information tools and technology, implemented a corporate talent acquisition team and aligned total rewards with business objectives. She previously worked for such companies as Westinghouse, Heinz, Blue Cross Blue Shield and PWC, where she led business improvements through large-scale culture change, organizational transformation and business process reengineering.

"Hiring, developing and engaging top talent is pivotal to any organization's success," said Ajei Gopal, ANSYS CEO. "Throughout her career, Julie has consistently proven that she is not only an excellent human resource leader, but also a real change agent. I'm confident that she will make an immediate and lasting impact at ANSYS."

"ANSYS has an outstanding reputation of delivering the best simulation software to its customers and attracting and retaining top talent is key to driving further success," Murphy said. "I'm thrilled to join ANSYS and work with its great management team and employees around the world."

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

