ANSYS Power Integrity And Reliability Signoff Solutions Adopted By Mellanox Technologies To Innovate High-Performance Networking Designs

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilizing ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) power integrity and reliability signoff solutions, Mellanox Technologies is advancing its FinFET design decisions to create intelligent interconnect solutions and services. With ANSYS' cutting-edge semiconductor solutions, networking semiconductor leader Mellanox Technologies meets performance requirements for next-generation, high-speed networking designs faster than ever.

Increased cross coupling of various multiphysics effects — including power, thermal and reliability — pose significant challenges for FinFET design closure. Multiphysics analysis is critical to overcoming these challenges and designing extremely complex, large and power-hungry chips, despite narrowing design margins and tighter project schedules. Mellanox Technologies leverages ANSYS to tame these multiphysics challenges with razor-thin accuracy and ensure silicon success.

ANSYS® RedHawk-SC's™ elastic compute scalability expands design capacity by running 3x larger designs with production-proven accuracy in less than 24 hours — enabling faster time-to-results and increased productivity. RedHawk-SC's elastic scalability eliminates previously needed expense, empowering Mellanox Technologies with maximum computational resource flexibility to run its largest full-chip designs flat with detailed accuracy.

"RedHawk-SC delivers enhanced capacity, accuracy and flexible resource utilization for block and full-chip flat signoff analysis of our complex designs targeted for our Ethernet and InfiniBand interconnect solutions," said Anton Rozen, director, backend, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. "We have significantly increased our power integrity checks' productivity by 3x through the parallelization of runs and by enhanced understanding of the design in the full-chip context."

"RedHawk-SC uses world-class computational sciences to solve the most complex multiphysics challenges in advanced FinFET designs. In the past year, 7nm designs have accelerated RedHawk-SC's market adoption among our leading customers," said John Lee, vice president and general manager, ANSYS. "We are thrilled to have market leaders like Mellanox Technologies leverage RedHawk-SC's actionable analytics to accelerate their analyses and key design decisions — enabling faster top-level runs, shorter engineering change order (ECO) loops and faster ECO fixes with accuracy."

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

