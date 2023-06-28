Ansys Power Integrity Signoff Solutions Certified for Samsung's 2nm Silicon Process Technology

News provided by

Ansys

28 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

Ansys' collaboration with Samsung Foundry validates industry-leading power integrity solutions for next-generation 2nm process technology

/ Key Highlights

  • Ansys® Redhawk-SC and Ansys® Totem power integrity platforms are certified for Samsung's 2nm next-generation technology
  • Samsung's certifications are key steps toward 2nm design deployment by joint customers

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following close collaboration with Samsung Foundry, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) has achieved certification of Ansys RedHawk-SC and Ansys Totem power integrity signoff solutions for Samsung's latest 2nm silicon process technology. The certification of these industry-leading electronic design automation (EDA) tools will lend confidence to early adopters of Samsung's technology, creating leading-edge integrated circuits (ICs) in high-performance computing (HPC), smartphones, artificial intelligence accelerators, data center communication, and graphics processors.

Continue Reading
Ansys Totem-SC analyzes mixed-signal analog and digital blocks at the same time
Ansys Totem-SC analyzes mixed-signal analog and digital blocks at the same time

Samsung's 2nm process is its third generation of gate-all-around (GAA) process technologies and continues the rapid progression of Moore's Law using novel transistor devices for higher integration density, faster performance, and lower power. RedHawk-SC provides industry-recognized signoff verification for electromigration (EM) and voltage drop (IR drop) on power distribution networks for digital designs. Totem provides similar checking for custom analog and mixed-signal designs.

The predictive accuracy of Redhawk-SC and Totem has been verified through extensive testing as part of Samsung Foundry's certification process. These products are part of the broad array of multiphysics analysis and simulation products offered by Ansys to support the growing scale and complexity of modern chip, 3D-IC, and electronic system designs.

"Samsung Foundry has traditionally worked very closely with Ansys to ensure that our mutual customers have timely access to the design tools they need to make the best possible use of Samsung's technology potential," said Sangyun Kim, vice president of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. "We continue to expand the areas of collaboration with Ansys to address new customer challenges in leading digital, full-custom, mixed-signal, and 3D-IC designs."

"Ansys and Samsung are focused on delivering technology enablement solutions that meet our customers' needs on the leading edge of silicon technology," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the electronics, semiconductor, and optics business unit at Ansys. "This collaboration with Samsung Foundry makes the signoff fidelity of our Ansys multiphysics platform possible, and Ansys remains committed to powering the best user experience for our joint customers."

To learn more about Ansys and Samsung Foundry, visit Samsung SAFE Forum 2023 on June 28, 2023 where Ansys CEO Ajei Gopal will deliver a keynote address.

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts

Media     

Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected] 


Investors     

Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

SOURCE Ansys

Also from this source

Ansys and Synopsys Accelerate RFIC Semiconductor Design with New Reference Flow for Samsung Technology

Ansys Delivers Early-Stage Antenna Design for IoT and 5G with Integrated Electromagnetics in Ansys Discovery

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.