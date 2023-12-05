Ansys RaptorX™ Certified by Samsung Foundry for High-Speed Design

RaptorX™ is certified for accurately modeling high-speed signals and devices in Samsung advanced node designs

  • Ansys RaptorX™ has been certified by Samsung Foundry for use in designing high-speed integrated circuits with Samsung's 8nm LN08LPP low-power manufacturing process
  • The validation enables joint customers to design enhanced products for 5G, WiFi, internet-of-things (IoT), radiofrequency (RF), and high-performance computing (HPC)
  • Predictively accurate circuit behavior projections ensure products will meet performance specifications

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Foundry certified Ansys' (NASDAQ: ANSS) RaptorX™ on-chip electromagnetic (EM) solution for analyzing high-speed products manufactured with Samsung's 8nm (nanometer) LN08LPP Low Power Plus silicon process. The silicon-validated accuracy of RaptorX™ enables joint customers to harness Samsung's manufacturing process capabilities to achieve greater product reliability and higher performance for 5G, WiFi, automotive, and HPC.

The requirement for EM modeling extends beyond niche applications as chip frequencies continue to increase. The semiconductor industry relies on Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tool certification by foundries as a critical step to ensuring the accuracy and reliability of simulation models, which are essential for developing high-speed products. RaptorX's™ accuracy was validated across a multitude of demanding layout geometries, including dense dummy-metal fill, and its models correlated very well with silicon measurements. The ability to reliably predict circuit behavior allows designers to optimize their products with confidence knowing that they will behave as expected and meet performance specifications.

"Our new LN08LPP low-power process responds to a growing demand for high-speed semiconductors," said Sangyun Kim, vice president and head of foundry design technology team at Samsung Electronics. "Our collaboration with Ansys ensures that our customers can rely on leading electromagnetic and multiphysics solutions for today's largest, most sophisticated high-performance designs."

"Our customers are designing the next generation of technology products that rely on the higher frequencies made possible by Samsung's advances in manufacturing technology," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the electronics, semiconductors, and optics business unit at Ansys. "The certification of RaptorX™ guarantees the required level of accuracy is achieved to ensure that data-intense products meet specifications at all levels."

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

