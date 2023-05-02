Ansys Recertified by Best Practice Institute as a Most Loved Workplace

Most Loved Workplaces certification recognizes great workplaces where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work

Ansys is recertified as a Most Loved Workplace® based on responses to the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveys employees on the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging, among other elements of satisfaction and sentiment





Most Loved Workplaces® are backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis, providing the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) is certified as a Most Loved Workplace® (MLW), backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis. Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

Ansys is certified as a Most Loved Workplace for 2023

Ansys has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® because of its systemic collaboration, positive vision of the future, alignment of employee values, CEO strengths, benefits, and company respect, support, and practices. Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Ansys became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging.

In its original research that created MLW criteria, backed by BPI, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee positive sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

"Our recertification as a Most Loved Workplace for 2023 is a testament to the strength of our ONE Ansys culture," said Renee DeMay, chief of staff to the CEO and interim vice president of human resources at Ansys. "We are committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce that brings together different skills, backgrounds, and perspectives to create a culture of belonging, ensuring our employees thrive as they help us push the limits of what's next and bring innovation to life."

To learn more about the Best Practice Institute, visit bestpracticeinstitute.org.

To view the company certification page for Ansys, visit https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/ansys/.

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected] Investors Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

