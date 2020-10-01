Ansys Releases On-Demand Content From Its IDEAS Digital Forum

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Highlights

Ansys releases on-demand content from IDEAS Digital Forum

Ansys hosted its first virtual event dedicated to semiconductor designers and decision makers

Keynote speakers included industry leaders Nvidia, Arm, Google, Broadcom, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, STMicroelectronics, Ericsson, Samsung, TSMC and more

Content from Ansys' (NASDAQ: ANSS) inaugural Innovative Designs Enabled by Ansys Semiconductors (IDEAS) Digital Forum is now available for on-demand viewing. The two-day global event featured thought leadership keynotes and presentations from industry leaders at Arm, TSMC, Ericsson and more, along with technology sessions and product updates.

IDEAS Digital Forum content explored the importance of simulation to analyze and optimize integrated circuit (IC) power, performance and reliability. Keynote and workshop speakers discussed how using high fidelity analysis solutions save designers time and increase efficiency through better estimations early in the design process.

The forum served as a hotbed for technical insights into how multiphysics is used to verify foundry sign-off for some of the biggest and most advanced chip design projects in the world. With 16 hours of content, the forum featured technical breakout tracks that delved into an array of topics and design styles, such as high-performance computing, high-speed analog, 2.5D/3D-IC packaging, power integrity, and low-power register-transfer level analysis.

IDEAS also featured two roundtable panel discussions. A technical discussion, titled "Beyond Moore," explored the duality of Moore's Law and newer techniques. The second panel discussion, "Women In Technology Accelerating Diversity and Inclusion," focused on the topic of diversity in the high-tech industry.

"Multiphysics analysis has become a pervasive requirement for advanced semiconductor designs," said John Lee, general manager and vice president at Ansys. "Ansys simulation is at the forefront of semiconductor enablement for the most cutting-edge technology, whether that's artificial intelligence and machine learning, high-performance computing, 5G or autonomous vehicles. The number of attendees and incredible speaker lineup are a testament to the power and value of Ansys solutions."

