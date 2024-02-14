Ansys, Schaeffler Collaboration Drives Sustainable Product Development

News provided by

Ansys

14 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Ansys simulation solutions will help digitalize and standardize product development processes across the Schaeffler enterprise

Key Highlights

  • Ansys solutions will help decarbonize product development and shape design strategies for hybrid/electric powertrain solutions and industrial applications
  • Ansys will support digital transformation within the Schaeffler enterprise by standardizing workflows to improve product development efficiency and manage material waste

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) and the motion technology company Schaeffler AG announced they are extending their agreement for an additional three years. Schaeffler will rely on Ansys to standardize product development workflows, reduce waste from physical prototypes, and lower the company's overall carbon footprint through digital transformation.

Schaeffler manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for many industrial applications. Ansys and Ansys Apex Channel Partner CADFEM Germany GmbH will continue to provide customer support for Schaeffler as the company hones its digital engineering practices. The extension of the partnership will now see Ansys multiphysics solutions Ansys Mechanical™, Ansys Fluent™, Ansys Electronics™, and Ansys Motor-CAD™ with enhanced computing capabilities through high-performance computing, applied across all divisions.

As a preferred simulation provider, Ansys will strengthen Schaeffler's digital thread by democratizing simulation and improving material intelligence across engineering disciplines. For example, including data about material composition in the research and development process will result in more innovative and sustainable products.

To do this, Ansys will contribute its industry-leading solutions to Schaeffler's framework for digital transformation, which consists of four pillars: digital workplace, cyber-physical equipment (digital factory), digital product lifecycle, and smart products.

"Schaeffler is pursuing ambitious goals for its products when it comes to the strategic topic of sustainability," said Uwe Wagner, CTO at Schaeffler AG. "We aim to integrate the reduction of CO2 emissions directly into the product development process. Innovative simulation tools play an integral role here. Together with strong partners like Ansys, we will drive the digitalization of our R&D processes and innovations towards series production."

Schaeffler recently used Ansys solutions to optimize the performance of their electrolyzers — a device that extracts hydrogen from water — to advance hydrogen gas as an emission-free, renewable energy resource.

"We are looking forward to continuing to help Schaeffler meet its sustainability goals and democratize simulation software across the business," said Walt Hearn, senior vice president of worldwide sales and customer excellence at Ansys. "Digital transformation can't happen overnight, but through dedication and by leveraging Ansys simulation solutions, Schaeffler has already reduced material waste and emissions while improving efficiency. This is just the beginning of what Ansys and Schaeffler can accomplish together."

Visit Ansys at Hannover Messe in Hannover, Germany from April 22-26 at Booth #D16 in Hall 17 to learn more.

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–C

/ Contacts

Media

Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected]


Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

 

SOURCE Ansys

Also from this source

New Ansys Fluent Web UI Supports Access to Massive, Multi-GPU CFD Simulations

New Ansys Fluent Web UI Supports Access to Massive, Multi-GPU CFD Simulations

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced Fluent Web UI, a web-based technology that enables users to remotely access simulations from any device. Fluent...
Ansys 2024 R1 Reimagines the User Experience while Expanding Multiphysics Superiority Boosted by AI

Ansys 2024 R1 Reimagines the User Experience while Expanding Multiphysics Superiority Boosted by AI

The latest release from Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), 2024 R1, introduces an elevated user experience designed to increase digital engineering productivity...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.