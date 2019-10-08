ANSYS Strengthens Electric Machine Design Offerings Through New Agreement With Motor Design Ltd.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) is creating a powerful, design-to-validation workflow for electric machines through an agreement with Motor Design Limited (MDL) to distribute Motor-CAD. By combining the leading electric motor design software tool with ANSYS' multiphysics analysis capabilities, ANSYS is extending simulation into the design phase of the electric machine product lifecycle.

ANSYS Motor-CAD delivers integrated multiphysics design for electric machines.

From electric and hybrid propulsion in transportation to electric motor-driven systems in the industrial sector to the future of electric flight, the global demand for greater power efficiency is driving electrification initiatives across industries at a rapid pace. Designing more efficient electric machines and applying them in more applications reduces environmental impact and cost for consumers, companies and governments. The collaboration between ANSYS and MDL creates a comprehensive design methodology to support these applications and satisfy power efficiency requirements.

MDL is a world leader in developing advanced software and tools for electric machine design. The company's software, Motor-CAD, enables design engineers to evaluate motor topologies and concepts across the full operating range and to produce designs that are optimized for performance, efficiency and size. With the addition of Motor-CAD, ANSYS delivers a complete multiphysics design workflow, from the initial stages to detailed design and validation.

"Motor-CAD is the world-leading tool for fast multiphysics design and sizing of electrical machines. It allows users to efficiently calculate electromagnetic, thermal and mechanical performance of a machine over the complete operating cycle, making Motor-CAD ideally suited for iterative design space exploration and optimization of concept designs," said James Goss, CEO at MDL. "Through our agreement with ANSYS, Motor-CAD will add these valuable upfront design capabilities to ANSYS' industry leading multiphysics simulation technology."

"The addition of Motor-CAD to the ANSYS electric machine design flow creates a complete end-to-end workflow for electric machine design. Its ease of use and single application focus allow ANSYS to expand the electric machine design workflow to the concept design engineering teams earlier in the development process," said Steve Pytel, senior director, product management at ANSYS. "For deep analysis and validation, the Motor-CAD model can be transferred to ANSYS solvers, delivering high-fidelity, 2D and 3D analysis capabilities."

To learn more, please visit: ansys.com/motor-cad.

About Motor Design, Ltd.

Motor Design, Ltd. are world leading experts in the design, analysis and simulation of electric machines. Our software tools and design services are utilized by engineers worldwide to push the boundaries of electric motor design. Motor Design, Ltd. was founded in 1999, and is headquartered in Wrexham, U.K., Visit www.motor-design.com for more information.

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries

Contact Media Mary Kate Joyce



724.820.4368



marykate.joyce@ansys.com







Investors Annette N. Arribas, IRC



724.820.3700



annette.arribas@ansys.com

ANSS-G

SOURCE ANSYS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ansys.com

